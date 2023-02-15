Ree Drummond's Valentine's Day Post Wasn't About Ladd At All

However you celebrate (or don't celebrate) Valentine's Day, it's a day to show love to those who matter in your life. While some people choose to buy flowers and chocolates or cook a romantic meal, others prefer sharing their love for the world to see on social media. Even famous chefs, who usually entice fans with photos of their mouth-watering meals, took time out on Valentine's Day to share their love for those close to them. In addition to Ina Garten sharing her Valentine's Day main course, she also posted a pic of her "one and only Valentine," her husband Jeffrey. Another Food Network star sharing the Valentine's Day love is the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond.

Drummond affectionately refers to her other half as Marlboro Man, aka her cowboy rancher husband, Ladd. Ladd is no stranger on Drummond's Instagram account, with photos of him flooding her feed. In a November post, she showed the duo walking as one of the new hobbies they'll enjoy as soon-to-be empty-nesters. Ladd survived a life-threatening neck fracture in 2021, and the couple has made sure not to take any of their time together for granted. While fans may have assumed a gushy Valentine's Day post would be for her hubby, this year, that was not the case.