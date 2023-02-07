Ina Garten's Main For Valentine's Day 2023 Is Setting Instagram On Fire

We're officially one week out from Valentine's Day, and if you and your partner have yet to make plans, it might be time to hop to it. According to Wallet Hub, more than half of Americans plan on celebrating the holiday of love this year, and of that group, 32% will be enjoying an evening out. Being that the National Restaurant Association says V-Day is the second-busiest day of the year for restaurants (via Restaurant Business), this means that it might be a tad bit difficult to get a reservation at your favorite eatery if you've yet to do so. Of course, the option to make a romantic meal at home is always there. However, even if you're an experienced cook, it can be stressful to come up with the perfect Valentine's Day meal for your significant other.

Fortunately, Food Network star Ina Garten has kindly decided to share what will be on the menu for her and her husband, Jeffrey, on February 14, starting with the star of the meal. In a post to her Instagram page on Monday, February 6, the celeb chef revealed that she will be making one of her signature dishes for her and her hubby's main course on Valentine's Day next week. Based on the response to the upload, Instagram certainly seems to approve of her choice.