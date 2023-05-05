New York Is The First State To Approve A Gas Stove Ban

On May 2, New York State lawmakers approved the first statewide ban on natural gas in new residential and commercial construction. As part of the state's 2024 budget deal, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the ban, which includes gas stoves, in an attempt to curb New York's dependence on fossil fuels and reduce harmful emissions.

Environmental groups, lobbyists from the oil and gas industry, and concerned residents have been debating the proposed ban for weeks as negotiations stalled the $229 billion budget deal for almost a month. While New York is the first state to enact this ban, more than one hundred towns and cities in the U. S. including in California, Massachusetts, and Washington state, have already authorized similar reductions. This also includes New York City, which previously issued a ban on gas stoves in 2021.

New Yorkers who already own a gas stove don't need to worry about replacing the kitchen workhorse since the ban doesn't apply to preexisting gas stove residences. For newly constructed buildings under seven stories, the ban requires all-electric heating and cooking appliances and will take effect in New York City by December 2023 and the rest of the state by 2026. Taller buildings will have until 2027 in NYC and 2029 for the remaining municipalities in the state to comply. The law leaves exemptions for certain commercial buildings to use natural gas, including manufacturing facilities, the food industry, hospitals, carwashes, and structures that require emergency backups or standby power.