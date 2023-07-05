The UK McDonald's Pie Flavor That's Giving Us All FOMO

If you're a McDonald's fan and also a chocolate lover, we bet we can guess what you're thinking after reading the previous sentence: If this double chocolate pie's been around for six years, why haven't we seen this flavor in the U.S.? That we cannot answer, alas. In order to stave off your FOMO and satisfy your chocolate-craving sweet tooth, though, our domestic Golden Arches do have a few cacao bean-based treats on the menu. (Not nearly enough, but some is better than none.)

Should you be so lucky as to patronize a Mickey D's with a functioning soft-serve machine, you can indulge in a hot fudge sundae, chocolate shake, or McFlurry. McFlurries flavored with Oreo cookies or M&Ms seem to be part of the regular rotation, while other chocolate-based McFlurry flavors such as caramel brownie and chocolatey pretzel are sometimes available for (of course) a limited time. Btw, no need to feel FOMO if you missed the latter treat, since we tried it for you and it really wasn't all that. If your local McDonald's is experiencing a mysterious ice cream machine outage, you may have to settle for one of the mocha drinks on the McCafe menu. Perhaps your best bet for a chocolate treat that you can eat without a spoon or straw, though, is one (or more) of McDonald's chocolate chip cookies. While these briefly disappeared during the pandemic, they're back on the menu again