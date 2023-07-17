Is Mama Cozzi's Pizza Only Sold At Aldi?

At Aldi, it can sometimes be hard to tell the difference between what's a normal brand and what's store-specific — in part due to smart copycat packaging and the competitive quality of the products. However, 90% of the products at Aldi come from private labels, meaning it's far more likely than not that a product is store-exclusive, no matter how it's packaged. Mama Cozzi's, the popular frozen pizza brand all over Aldi's deli and freezer sections, has fooled many into thinking it's an established independent brand, though it's just as much of a trademarked Aldi creation as any of the Kirkwood products.

Anyone searching for Mama Cozzi's in the frozen food aisle of another store can call off the hunt; the take-and-bake pizza brand is owned by the German grocery giant, and you won't find it anywhere else. The affordable pies usually cost somewhere in the $3 to $4 range, and come in several different varieties. The Take and Bake Deli Pizza alone is available in pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme, Thin Crust Mega Meat, and sausage & pepperoni, and is praised by Aldi customers as one of their favorite items from the entire store. Aldi has featured the Take and Bake Deli Pizza multiple times in their fan-favorite polls, making it into the "Hall of Fame" in 2022.