The Most Mouth-Watering Aldi Items From Different Countries

Aldis in other countries have all sorts of items that we've never seen in U.S. Aldis. Their interesting and unique items are why people tend to head to Aldi when they visit different countries. While you're likely to find savory and sweet options from local cuisine, you're also likely to find items from nearby countries and countries that share food tastes.

There are two main types of Aldi: Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord. Aldi used to be one store run by two brothers. However, when the brothers had a falling out over whether or not to sell cigarettes, they divided into two stores. Aldi Süd is the version in the U.S., Australia, and the southern part of Europe, while Aldi Nord is in the northern part of Europe. Perhaps it's a case of the grass looking greener on the other side, but we find Aldi Nord to have more intriguing grocery options overall. Take a look at what the different Aldis have around the world and decide for yourself which ones are most worth a visit.