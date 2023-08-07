TikTok-Created Cookies That Are Worth Every Bite

TikTok is a Mecca for recipes. Unfortunately, with the ability for anyone to post any recipe at any time, there is a considerable range in the quality of the final product. Some TikTok cooking trends range from the gross to the downright dangerous, such as TikTok hard-boiled eggs which tend to explode. Luckily, cookie recipes are usually safe, as long as you actually follow the recipes.

With a wide variety of interpretations and the ability to be unique, cookies are a great way to play with flavor and technique. Many of the cookies from TikTok play with non-traditional cookie ingredients, and even expand the definition of "cookie" in some cases. With all the fun and games of TikTok, though, you don't want to get lured into trying a recipe that is just going to fall flat. That is why we figured out which cookies are worth your time and effort, and which ones you should swipe away.