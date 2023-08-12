Canned Food Combinations You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

We've all been there — looking into our pantry, trying to figure out which canned foods we can put together to make a decent meal. Using multiple cans to make a single dish is convenient because it eliminates a lot of chopping and cooking steps. While there are plenty of unappetizing combinations you can put together, we're here to provide a list of canned foods you can use to make meals you're likely to want to make again and again. Some are extremely simple, while others require a few extra ingredients or spices. We've also included some that allow you to change up ingredients based on what you have in the pantry.

The trick is finding multiple canned foods that work well together. Our list includes everything from appetizers and soups to curries and casseroles. We even have a couple of desserts on our list. We want to help you think outside the box (or the can), and use multiple canned foods together to your advantage, rather than as a sad consolation prize dumped into a container to heat up.