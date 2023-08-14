The Best Ways To Reheat Corn On The Cob

Is there anything as simple and spectacular as sinking your teeth into a hot, buttery corn on the cob? You can even get little forks to stick in either end that act as handles, too, so that you can gnaw your way around the cob and enjoy every last kernel. Corn isn't only delicious, but it's also high in fiber. Although, it's definitely starchy which might not be ideal if you're watching your blood sugar levels. Whether you've got some frozen cooked cobs in the freezer or some leftover ears of corn that are already cooked, you can always store them in the refrigerator.

Not only do they taste great reheated, but this ensures that cobs that have been previously cooked and chilled are safer to eat, too. Make sure you don't overheat them, though, or they'll lose all their goodness and taste tough. You can keep the corn cobs in the fridge for a few days. What everyone loves about this vegetable is that you can use it to make main meals, snacks, sides, and even some desserts. If you've got some chilled cobs that you want to revive, then check out these methods for reheating corn on the cob. They are all super-easy and quick, and which one you choose may depend on how you want your corn to taste and what kind of dish you intend it for.