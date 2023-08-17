Juan-Carlos Cruz: 12 Facts About The Former Food Network Star Who Spent Time Behind Bars

Former Food Network chef Juan-Carlos Cruz rose to fame through his culinary prowess and engaging television presence. Hailing from a modest background, Cruz's big break arrived when he landed a role as the host of the Food Network show "Calorie Commando." His charismatic demeanor, weight loss journey, and his creative approach to healthy cooking resonated with viewers, propelling him to celebrity status within the culinary sphere. However, his promising career took a dark turn in 2010.

Shockingly, Cruz's name became synonymous with a heinous crime. In May 2010, he was arrested for attempting to solicit the services of hitmen to murder his wife. He was sentenced to nine years in prison shortly thereafter as a result of a plea deal. The revelation sent shockwaves through his fan base and the culinary community alike. The motive behind this sinister plot was reportedly rooted in his desire to end his wife's suffering from mental illness. The arrest marked a dramatic fall from grace for Cruz, as he faced legal proceedings and public scrutiny. Since then, he has gone down in infamy. Here are a few additional facts that you may not have previously known about the former Food Network star.