The Untold History Of Schweppes, The World's Oldest Soda

From soda water to ginger ale and lemonade, soft drinks hold a special place in both our hearts and popular culture. Fizzy drinks are frequently our go-to choice for quenching thirst and finding moments of simple pleasure when water just doesn't cut it. They also make amazing mixers for spirits and cocktails.

While Coca-Cola holds the spot of the most popular soft drink in the world, it's far from the oldest one. In fact, the ubiquitous beverage was created more than a century after the birth of Schweppes and trails behind Vernors Ginger Ale, Moxie, and Dr Pepper in the age department.

Founded in 1783, Schweppes has been a pioneer in the world of fizzy beverages for well over two centuries. Revered as the oldest soda in existence, Schweppes' commitment to quality and innovation has left an indelible mark on the beverage industry, captivating the taste buds of several generations. Today, the brand's iconic logo is recognizable worldwide, while its products reach a staggering 811,000 individuals on a weekly basis and 6.5 million households annually, as reported by the Royal Warrant Holders Association.