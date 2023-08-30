Drink In The Fall Flavors With These September Aldi Finds

While most of September is technically not fall since the Autumnal Equinox does not occur until September 22 at the earliest (this year it'll be on the 23rd day of the month), this protest falls on deaf ears as far as retailers like Aldi are concerned. The German grocer welcomed the season back in August with fall-flavored products such as pumpkin spice fruit strips, pumpkin spice wafer rolls, pumpkin spice coconut clusters, and pumpkin spice candles in pumpkin-shaped pots so it comes as no surprise to see September bringing a plethora of pumpkin products, as well. Here we're highlighting Aldi's September selection of beverages, both boozy and un.

Not every fall flavor is pumpkin, though, and Aldi Finds have things covered on the autumnal apple front, as well. Of course, another ubiquitous fall favorite, cinnamon, is found in abundance, and the equally ever-present salted caramel is another featured flavor of the month. While you're stocking up your shopping cart with seasonally appropriate thirst quenchers, you can also pick up a few drink-making accessories such as a cooking pot perfect for cold-weather warmer-uppers or a box of cheap and cheerful cookie toppers.