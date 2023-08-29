Aldi's Fall Wine Doesn't Care If It's Still Summer

It's been one of the hottest summers in recorded history, and although cities across the nation are still battling heat waves and running up their AC bills to endure them, Aldi is prepping for fall anyway. In spite of the heat, the discount supermarket is gearing up to stock its shelves with Three Mills pumpkin spice mulled wine.

Mulled wine is similar to traditional wine only served hot and brewed with additional spices and herbs for a little more depth and pizzazz. Three Mills' pumpkin spice mulled wine is a red wine that boasts a 6.5% ABV and is brewed with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and clove — quintessential fall flavors that will pair well with autumnal recipes.

There's no wrong way to enjoy mulled wine, so if you prefer it at room temperature, go for it! If you do opt for hot mulled wine, simmer it in a pot on low heat until it's warm, but not boiling. Boiling mulled wine can reduce its alcohol content and leave it with an unpleasant, syrupy consistency.

Whether the leaves begin to fall or not, the mulled pumpkin spice wine will arrive on Aldi's shelves on September 6 for only $5.99. In addition to the pumpkin spice variety, the supermarket will also begin selling Three Mills gingerbread mulled wine this fall.