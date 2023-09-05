The Most Bizarre Cocktail Names Since They First Started Being Poured

Not all drinks are lucky enough to have simple names like vodka and soda or rum and Coke. Reading a cocktail menu has often been a trip through the weird and the wacky. These wild monikers aren't guaranteed to even describe what's in the glass, with names either related to something culturally significant or the effects the drink might have on the drinker. And some names are chosen for the sake of getting patrons to order a drink with a provocative title just for sips and giggles.

Every bar is bound to have its own cheap yet delicious creations with bespoke names specific to the establishment. But there are several classic selections that have withstood the test of time to become standards on drink menus, each with its own strange yet recognizable title. We've created a rundown of our favorite bizarrely named cocktails that have gone spinning across bar tops since pouring beverages became a thing. If you've ever scratched your head at why it's called a Harvey Wallbanger or a Rusty Nail, well ... so have we. They may not necessarily be the best drinks to order, but they sure have some of the strangest names around.