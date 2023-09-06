The Most Outlandish Dessert Jonathan Bennett Remembers From Cake Wars - Exclusive

We may now only have reruns, but "Cupcake Wars" and "Cake Wars" are still a staple in food television-watching. The competition series put bakers to the test by challenging them to make cakes or cupcakes with unusual ingredients while pushing them to their decorative limits, resulting in some memorably strange creations. And in an exclusive interview, Mashed asked the host of "Cake Wars" himself — Jonathan Bennett — which was the most outlandish cake he tried from the five-season series.

An episode from 2015 had bakers making a cake for the Girl Scouts, so his answer is much more tasty than outlandish. Bennett explained, "They had to take each one of the cookies and transform them into a cake version," and he described the trail mix cake as "the best cake [he's] ever had." As he has sampled many treats during his tenure as a longtime Food Network host, we'll take his word for it. (It also turns out that the trail mix cake recipe is available online for you to try out if it sounds like something you just have to taste for yourself.)