The 'Best' Dish Jonathan Bennett Tried For Food Network's Battle Of The Decades - Exclusive

The 1980s are calling — and they want their nostalgic snacks back. Remember Hamburger Helper, Dunkaroos, and the Easy-Bake Oven that was on your holiday wish list year after year? Get ready to see them again, as Food Network's "Battle of the Decades" has been bringing back all of the foods and appliances from the past that you forgot. Competitors from different generations compete to whip up dishes using the classic foods and tools, and not always in the way you'd expect.

Picture this: You have limited time to make a dish with Wheaties, ranch dressing, and Fruit Roll-Ups. What are you making? One contestant opted for a fish dish, and according to series host Jonathan Bennett, it was the best thing he ate on the show this season. "We had a chef take the Wheaties and grind them up into a breading and coat the sole fish and cook it, and then they melted down Fruit Roll-Ups to make a sauce by adding a whole bunch of other ingredients to it and drizzled it over the fish," he told us in an exclusive interview. He described the meal as "summery" and "light" — perfect for evoking memories of childhood summers.