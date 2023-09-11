Why Bacon Tastes Better At A Restaurant

If you love bacon but feel it's somewhat of a guilty pleasure, then rest assured that you're not alone. With six umami flavor boosts unlocked in those salty slices, it's no surprise that bacon is so moreish. It's why there are so many bacon recipes, from a grilled barbecue bacon bison burger to cheesy bacon breakfast pizza. Restaurant menus entice with bacon dishes served as appetizers and main courses, and even desserts and drinks!

From a mom-and-pop style eatery to a greasy-spoon diner or fancy bistro bacon tastes better at a restaurant quite often. Of course, food often tastes good if someone else is cooking it for you and using culinary skills you don't possess. However, the reason why chefs know how to cook with bacon so well is because they use special techniques to get the right texture and create flat slices. They also know what cuts to use, when, and how to add bacon to recipes in creative and classic ways.