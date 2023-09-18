The Best Chopped Sandwiches On TikTok

It is commonly believed that the sandwich was invented in the 18th century by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Because he did not want to leave the table while gambling, he requested that someone bring him beef between two slices of toast. Or did he? The oldest use of the word sandwich is found in a 1762 diary entry. Three years later, the story of the gambling earl was written down by Pierre-Jean Grosley.

Whether or not the Earl of Sandwich actually had any influence on the food item's naming or popularity isn't known, but popular it became. What child in the United States didn't grow up with peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese sandwiches?

BLTs and po' boys rose to prominence in the early 20th century in the U.S., but sandwiches really took off after Otto Rohwedder introduced the bread slicer in 1928. People have allowed their sandwich imaginations to run wild ever since.

With the introduction of the Internet and social media, when one person has a great idea for a new sandwich, they can easily share it with the world, like with the TikTok chopped sandwich trend. A chopped sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: ingredients are all chopped together, then sandwiched between two slices of bread or onto a roll. While the possibilities are practically endless, we've gathered some of the most innovative new combos and tastiest classics to be found on the platform.