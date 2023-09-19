Your Ultimate Guide To Costco's Best Shareable Desserts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everything is bigger at Costco. At this magical land of warehouse shopping, you can buy about 4 pounds of Nutella, a 93-inch stuffed bear, and more than 6 pounds worth of laundry detergent. Most importantly, Costco offers its card-carrying members some seriously massive desserts. You know what we're talking about: 12-inch pumpkin pies and holiday cookie trays packed with 44 servings of Christmas-themed treats. If you're looking to host a party, Costco's dessert section really is the hostess with the mostest. But foodies, if you walk into the retailer's glorious treat aisle unarmed, you will be overwhelmed by all the party snack opportunities. And, as horrible a fate as it is to imagine, you may find yourself bringing back a less-than-shareable-worthy snack for your dinner party. You need the know-how. We here at Mashed have got you covered.

After careful research, we have compiled a list of the best, at least semi-permanent (you never know with Costco), Texas-size-level desserts you can find at everyone's favorite wholesale retailer. We note the price points (which vary by region and are accurate as of September 2023), size, flavor, and the best ways to serve them to your hungry guests. And all you have to do to gain our Costco larger-than-life dessert knowledge is read on. Ready? Here we go.