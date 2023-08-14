Crumbl Doesn't Hold A Candle To Costco's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookie lovers everywhere rave over Crumbl Cookies for its innovative flavors like salted caramel cheesecake or strawberry ice cream bar. The family-owned company has made a big splash since arriving on the scene in 2017. The artisanal menu changes weekly, keeping fans eager to try each new concoction. However, there is one exception to its rotating menu: the classic chocolate chip cookie.

Chocolate chip cookies have been a beloved dessert staple since the recipe was first published in 1938. Rumor has it that Ruth Wakefield, acclaimed inventor of the cookie, added chocolate chips to her ice cream cookie batter in lieu of nuts, and behold: the tasty treat was born. Nowadays, chocolate chip cookies are considered a classic dessert, hence Crumbl's decision to keep it as a permanent fixture on an otherwise ever-changing menu.

The cookie chain's dense and gooey offerings have developed a cult following, but some customers have a problem with Crumbl's high prices. While it varies slightly depending on location, a single cookie will run you anywhere between $4.50 and $5. To see if the price is actually worth it, critics have started comparing Crumbl's classic chocolate chip with more budget-friendly options, including those from wholesale retailer Costco. With factors like price, quantity, and overall taste to consider, can a Costco chocolate chip cookie compare to the gourmet treats Crumbl has to offer? Social media creators say yes.