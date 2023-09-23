KFC Vs. Jollibee: We Finally Know Whose Chicken Is Better

Nothing beats good fried chicken, especially if it's served by your favorite fast-food joint. That comforting aroma of fried chicken evokes memories of family dinners and Sunday lunches, but also dilemmas that are all-too-common: Where do we go, KFC or Jollibee?

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, KFC has been a household name since its conception in the 1930s. With its iconic "finger-lickin' good" slogan and the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, KFC's Southern American cuisine has been enjoyed by generations, firmly establishing itself as a global fried chicken sensation.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' pride entered the scene in the 1970s and has since become an emblem of Filipino fast food. Beyond just fried chicken, Jollibee offers a taste of home for many Filipinos.

But, which fast-food giant truly reigns supreme when it comes to chicken? Is it the tried-and-true original recipe of KFC or the joy-bringing, heartwarming crunch of Jollibee's Chickenjoy? This culinary rivalry isn't just about who dishes out the best fried chicken goodness — it's a delicious clash of traditions and secret recipes. Let's dig in.