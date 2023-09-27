Mix Your Aperol With Ginger Beer For A Spicy Fall Cocktail

Aperol is practically the mascot for European summers, and the delicious Aperol spritz has become a viral phenomenon, making the liqueur a staple on bar carts everywhere. But did you know that Aperol is good for more than a spritz during the summer season?

Transition your Aperol obsession into autumn by pairing it with ginger beer, the bold, bubbly beverage normally found in cocktails like the Dark 'n' Stormy or Moscow Mule. Ginger beer's flavors pack a punch, and the type you choose will impact how it tastes with Aperol. Ginger beers like Fever Tree are dry with less sugar, while brands like Q incorporate the flavors of agave and chili peppers — each ginger beer and Aperol pairing will highlight unique flavors. If you want a spicier drink, make sure to choose a ginger beer with more carbonation and ginger, like Reed's Extra Ginger Brew that has two times the ginger of the original formulation.