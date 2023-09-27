Once-Popular Chefs You May Have Forgotten About

There are some celebrity chefs who just seem to transcend time. For example, Julia Child died nearly two decades ago in 2004, and yet her legacy still lives on through books, movies, and museums. Ask any media-consuming foodie about their favorite chefs, the ones they grew up watching on television when home sick from school, and they'll likely mention not just Child, but also individuals like Emeril Lagassé and Mario Batali, chefs who have more or less left the limelight but remain in our memories. More recently, you have chefs like Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, and Bobby Flay, who seem to have such a chokehold on not just food television, but also their own food empires in general, that sometimes you wish you could forget them.

But then there are the other chefs — the ones who had their spots of fame, sometimes even decades of it, but who have now faded from memory. These are those chefs. You'll likely recognize all the individuals on our list and probably think, "Hey, yeah! What happened to them?" Keep reading to find out.