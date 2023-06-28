What Happened To Chef Rocco DiSpirito?

In the pilot episode of the TV show "The Restaurant," chef Rocco DiSpirito told his newly-hired servers that as a server, "You take an unwritten oath that you're going to be responsible for the person's happiness while they're in your care." The quote perfectly captures his philosophy about foodie careers. It's a profession that he admits that he's still in love with, some 40-plus years after getting his start in the restaurant industry as a preteen. Given his passion for food and the number of awards he's won, including the 2004 James Beard Award for his cookbook "Flavor," his seeming disappearance from public life after "The Restaurant" ended after being on air for just one year is puzzling, to say the least.

However, in DiSpirito's case, out of sight doesn't equal out of mind, nor does it equal an end to his culinary career. On the contrary, while his prospects for cooking in a restaurant have proven fickle sometimes, DiSpirito has repeatedly demonstrated that he — and not some short-lived TV show — is the maker of his luck. Since he left the TV series, he has worked toward improving the food community and health and wellness field, opening doors of opportunity that could have hardly been foreseen once the TV screen went dark for the last time. Whatever happened to Rocco DiSpirito? Plenty, as it turns out. If you're a fan, here's what you need to know.