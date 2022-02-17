Gina Neely Just Gave An Exciting Family Update

For celebrity chef Gina Neely, life looks quite a bit different since the cancellation of "Down Home with the Neelys," which aired on the Food Network from 2008 until 2014. From the outside looking in, it appears a large part of that stems from Gina and Pat Neely's divorce in 2014 after 25 years of marriage. For example, in 2018, Gina was seen looking for love on Bravo's "To Rome For Love." Around the same time, she began producing and hosting her own solo cooking show, AspireTV's "Chop It Up With Gina Neely," which has more of a "girls night out" vibe, rather than a "Down Home" feel.

According to Thrive Global, the celebrity chef also has a successful career as a motivational speaker, but that's not all. Per her Instagram profile, Neely is a wellness advocate, author, and she is the host of the Instagram Live series, "The Comfort of Me." The Food Network star has kept quite busy since "Down Home with the Neelys" went off the air.

On a more personal note, she just shared an exciting family update that will add to her thriving schedule.