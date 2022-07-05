Rocco DiSpirito Shares His Secrets For Staying Healthy - Exclusive

According to Rocco DiSpirito, if you're just trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you don't need to sacrifice flavor at all. He points to the Mediterranean Diet as the perfect example of how to eat in a healthy, balanced way while also eating delicious food. "[It's] a diet where most of your calories come from fruits and vegetables, a little bit comes from animal protein, a little bit comes from animal fat; that is the most sustainable diet pattern."

But things get a little bit trickier if you're actually trying to lose weight or recover from years of not paying attention to your health. The challenge increases as you age, as well. "The hardest part for most people, especially as you get into your 30s, is realizing you probably can't drink as much alcohol as you thought you could, you probably need to work out a little more than you thought you needed to, and you have to think about food a little more than you have been up 'til now."

DiSpirito is a big believer in the power of data to help people achieve their health goals. He uses data from devices like Fitbits and Wi-Fi scales to create personalized meal plans for the clients he delivers meals to. "When you fine-tune your food choices, you can achieve a lot in a very short amount of time. People have lost 10 pounds in two or three days and can't believe it."

