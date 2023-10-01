Your Bundt Pan Is For More Than Just Sweets

While the trusty ol' bundt pan is often associated with cakes, its versatility goes far beyond dessert. This timeless kitchen tool can be utilized in a variety of surprising ways to create sweet and savory dishes alike. From pizza to meatloaf to rice-based delights, your bundt pan can be a vessel for some of your most legendary breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Here are just a handful of bundt pan meal ideas to give a whirl.

Bundt pizza, anyone? Layer pizza dough, sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings in the pan to make a ring-shaped pizza monkey bread. The bundt pan's curved design yields an even thicker, chewier crust than ordinary 'za — what's not to love?

Transform your average sandwich into a showstopper by building it in a bundt pan. Start by layering sliced bread across the bottom, then add your favorite deli meats, cheeses, condiments, and other fillings. Whether you want a hot baked sandwich or a chilled one, this method will give you a big sandwich ring that's easy to share and fun to eat.

Speaking of baking, a bundt pan can also be used to prepare a pasta bake that's as charming as it is delicious. Simply combine cooked pasta, sauce, cheese, and other desired ingredients and bake until bubbly. Pasta not your thing? Turn plain rice into an elegant-looking side or entrée (such as Persian tahdig) by packing it into a greased bundt pan. When the pan is inverted, it'll reveal a beautiful rice sculpture.