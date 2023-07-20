58 Best Salad Recipes
Do you see salads as more of a garnish — a bowl of leaves on the side of your main dish that you should eat? Or do you see them as a poor substitute for a hot meal, lacking in exciting flavors and ingredients? Thank goodness you're here. It's time you understood just how stupendously spectacular a great salad can be. A fantastic salad can evoke the flavors of the Mediterranean or take you on a culinary journey to Asia. A sublime salad can introduce you to veggies that you might rarely eat otherwise, combined with ingredients that you would never have paired. A delicious salad dressing can turn a meal of ordinary vegetables into an extraordinary eating experience.
Salads can be warm and nourishing as well as fragrant and refreshing. They can be creative, colorful, and imaginative too. Let's look at our 58 best salad recipes. Get your salad bowl and tongs at the ready.
1. Greek Salad
To get the flavors of Kalamata olives, feta, and tomatoes in each bite, don't toss this Greek salad delight. It's best to layer the ingredients and the dressing instead. You can shake up the dressing beforehand in a mason jar and refrigerate before putting your salad together.
Use a good olive oil to elevate the taste and make this salad shine whether serving as an entree or on the side. It's a good idea to separate the red onion slices so that they don't stick together and finish this classic with crumbled cheese on top
Recipe: Greek Salad
2. Cobb Salad
You can't go wrong with tasty bacon bits, soft chicken, and creamy ranch dressing. It's a great lunchtime salad that you can keep in the fridge, as long as you keep the leaves and other ingredients separate from the dressing until you're ready to eat. That way you'll keep some crunch and won't be faced with a soggy salad.
To chop up the romaine lettuce try using some kitchen shears. You can also use these to cut up the cooked bacon. Add the chicken and bacon warm, or cool down before serving if you prefer.
Recipe: Cobb Salad
3. Avocado Tomato Salad
Follow the ingredients precisely for this salad. Use red onions, as they are less harsh than other varieties when eaten raw. Use sweet-tasting cherry tomatoes, and make sure that the avocados are ripe. They should feel soft when you press on the skin.
To make this salad extra filling, add in some rice or quinoa or serve on the side of a main dish. Or you can simply throw in some salad leaves such as Swiss chard or spinach. Gently mix this salad so you don't end up turning the avocado into guac.
Recipe: Avocado Tomato Salad
4. Cabbage Salad
Forget just serving cabbage as a hot vegetable. It's great with an Asian-inspired salad dressing mixed with peanuts and carrots. The red cabbage is crunchy like the napa cabbage, but also colorful. You add chopped cilantro for this recipe, but if you're not a fan then feel free to give it a miss. It's one of those love-it-hate-it herbs.
It's best to use unsalted peanut butter for the homemade dressing, as you're mixing this with salty soy sauce and toasted sesame oil. Whisk the before adding to the salad and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Recipe: Cabbage Salad
5. Simple Caesar Salad
When it's made using the right ingredients, Caesar salad is the bomb. It's packed full of creamy, tangy flavors, with refreshing romaine lettuce, nutty parmesan cheese, and a salty anchovy, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce dressing.
It's worth making the effort to make your own baguette croutons, just don't load up too much and turn your salad into carb overload. You can use tinned anchovies if you haven't got any paste and cook the eggs if you don't want to make a raw yolk dressing. Be creative and add some raspberries or cherry tomatoes.
Recipe: Simple Caesar Salad
6. Broccoli Salad
Crunchy and vibrant, this is a feel-good hearty recipe with a tangy dressing and sweet ingredients that complement the flavor of the broccoli. Red onions are milder than other varieties, and sweet apples work better than tart ones. Meanwhile, use fresh broccoli to avoid a soggy salad, and swap out the cranberries for raisins if you prefer.
For a salty edge, throw in salted rather than unsalted peanuts. Boost the sweetness by adding more honey to the mayo and apple cider vinegar dressing. Serve with grilled cookout food or with a ham during the holidays.
Recipe: Broccoli Salad
7. Cucumber Tomato Salad
When the sun is out and it's tomato season, make this salad to add some freshness to a cookout feast. Make a big bowl by prepping all the ingredients and then throwing them together just before serving.
What makes a difference with this salad is that there aren't any lettuce leaves in the mix. This means the flavor and texture of the tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion zing. A good tip is to make the red wine vinegar and olive oil dressing ahead of time and chill before serving to improve the taste.
Recipe: Cucumber Tomato Salad
8. Strawberry Salad
Make the most of seasonal ingredients when you think about creating a salad that's bursting with flavor. This recipe brings out the sweet and tart taste of fresh strawberries with a balsamic vinegar and honey marinade made with olive oil and shallots and seasoned with black pepper and salt. Marinade for at least 10 minutes, or as long as you can to give the flavor depth.
You can use spinach or arugula in place of salad greens and add the fruit just before serving. Salty feta complements the ingredients, with sunflower seeds adding some crunch.
Recipe: Strawberry Salad
9. Shepherd Salad
Some salad recipes list so many ingredients they become complex and time-consuming to make. The beauty of this one is that it's super-simple and each ingredient complements the others. The feta cheese is salty and tangy, the cucumber is refreshing and crunchy, and the tomatoes are deliciously sweet. Scallions and red onion add heat, with fresh parsley giving this Turkish salad a herby freshness.
All you need to balance these flavors is an acidic dressing made with red wine vinegar and lemon juice mixed with olive oil. Don't forget to season with salt and pepper.
Recipe: Shepherd Salad
10. Simple Caprese Salad
Creamy slabs of soft mozzarella and juicy slices of tomato are must-have ingredients for a Caprese salad. This traditional Italian dish is served before a big meal and what makes all the difference is using the best cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and aged balsamic vinegar you can, plus good quality olive oil.
Basil leaves bring out the herby freshness of this Capri classic and for some extra creaminess use burrata in place of the buffalo mozzarella. Feel free to dice instead of slice so that the vinegar and olive oil coat each bite.
Recipe: Simple Caprese Salad
11. Cowboy Ciao Salad
This salad is filling enough for a cowboy or anyone hungry after a hard day's work. Couscous adds some bulk to the arugula, with salmon giving this salad a protein fix. And there's nothing wrong with a little store-bought help either to save time, so mix pesto from a jar with ranch for the dressing. For sweetness, crunch, and saltiness add cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and feta cheese.
What makes this dish look attractive is adding the ingredients separately to the leaves and serving in a big bowl in the middle of the table.
Recipe: Cowboy Ciao Salad
12. Old Fashioned Waldorf Salad
When it comes to classics, Waldorf salad is definitely up there. First created in the 19th century in New York, the hallmark ingredients are apple, celery, and mayonnaise. It's a combo that tastes great with red grapes and walnuts.
This recipe adds a less calorie-laden creamy base by using Greek yogurt in place of mayo. And what absolutely elevates the flavor is taking the time to toast the walnuts. Add chicken for a more filling salad, and your own twist with dried or fresh fruit such as raisins, cranberries, or pears.
Recipe: Old Fashioned Waldorf Salad
13. TikTok-Inspired Green Goddess Salad
If you've never heard of green goddess salad, then you've obviously not been down the foodie algorithms of TikTok where it's been a huge hit.
For this recipe, add an avocado to mix some magical creaminess into the dressing. Be sure to chop the white cabbage, cucumber, and green onions small enough so that the zingy dressing totally coats each piece. And only add in half the chopped chives as the rest go in the dressing along with fresh basil, spinach, garlic, and walnuts. Serve as a delicious dip with chips.
14. Healthy Wilted Spinach Salad
Get the combo of ingredients right, and a warm salad can taste downright delicious. This wilted spinach number is perfect for brunch and is complemented by sautéed cremini mushrooms and shallots, plus toasted pine nuts. Curly kale works well instead, along with white button mushrooms, red onion, and toasted sunflower seeds.
What's key is to turn off the heat when you add the balsamic vinegar and the fresh spinach so that the vegetable wilts rather than shrivels into nothing. Add the leaves in batches so that the pan isn't overcrowded.
Recipe: Healthy Wilted Spinach Salad
15. TikTok-Inspired Cucumber Bell Pepper Salad
Don't you just love a recipe with just a few ingredients? This TikTok-inspired salad combines cucumbers, mini peppers, and jalapeños with a ginger dressing. To finish, add a sprinkling of Everything Bagel Seasoning for a crunchy topping. So far, so simple.
The difference with this version, and what elevates the texture, is how you prep the veggies. Instead of chopping everything, slice long slivers of cucumber, julienne the peppers, and thinly slice the chili. This makes the salad look fantastically delicate too. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.
16. Warm Spinach Salad
Warm spinach is the ideal ingredient to pair with robust ingredients like hard-boiled eggs and crispy bacon bits. Follow this recipe to cook the eggs so that the whites are set and the yolks are still soft, without any grayish tinge between.
The dressing is a little different, as it's made with bacon fat and heated on the stove for a minute or so. Be careful you don't warm it for too long and once poured, serve the salad immediately. Add blue cheese and homemade croutons to create a brunch or lunch dish.
Recipe: Warm Spinach Salad
17. Summer Tomato And Corn Salad
Nothing says picnic season more than a tomato and corn salad. However, if you want to make this super salad all year round, use frozen corn in place of fresh cobs. Grape tomatoes and feta cheese are musts, but you can swap out fresh basil for parsley or add some peppery arugula instead.
If you want to add more to your final mix, then throw in some extra veggies. Cucumber and avocado pair well. Make this salad on the day you are serving it so it's not too wet.
Recipe: Summer Tomato And Corn Salad
18. Sweet Kale Salad
Kale is a superfood, which means this salad is packed with rich nutrients. Don't miss out the step where you massage the veggie so that it tastes better, and it's better to buy it whole so that you can remove the stems easily. Cabbage, broccoli slaw, and Brussels sprouts add extra green goodness with apple and a honey or maple syrup dressing lifting the ingredients with some sweetness.
You can also use a pear if you prefer, add sunflower seeds in place of pumpkin seeds, and swap out the cranberries with dried cherries.
Recipe: Sweet Kale Salad
19. 15 Minute Greek Farro Salad
Wheaty farro is mixed with garbanzo beans and artichoke hearts for this hearty salad. Meanwhile, red onion and kalamata olives define the classic Greek flavors. If you can't source Italian flat-leaf parsley then use arugula or some oregano rather than curly parsley. And be mindful of not adding the grape or cherry tomatoes until just before serving to keep all the ingredients from getting too watery.
For a gluten-free variation, use quinoa or rice instead of farro. Either way, serve with a sandwich, hot panini, or hunk of sourdough bread.
Recipe: 15 Minute Greek Farro Salad
20. Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad
Talk about giving a classic dish a culinary glow-up. Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil make up a traditional Caprese salad, but this recipe gives this Italian salad a flavor boost for la dolce vita.
Instead of throwing in raw tomatoes, you roast them with garlic, olive oil, and sugar. Be sure to halve larger tomatoes and pierce smaller ones so that they don't turn into a mess in the oven. Keep the whole roasted garlic cloves for another dish and serve this salad with hand-torn pieces of cheese either warm or cold.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Caprese Salad
21. Peanut Soba Noodle Salad
Japanese buckwheat noodles are divine served cold, and that's what makes them an incredible ingredient in this nutty, Asian-inspired salad. You can try this recipe with ramen or udon noodles too. Make sure your cucumber and bell pepper slices are thin and chiffonade your kale by rolling it into the shape of a spring roll before finely slicing it.
For the ginger, garlic, and soy sauce dressing, use natural peanut butter without any added ingredients, and if you don't have any rice vinegar then add a little honey or maple syrup.
Recipe: Peanut Soba Noodle Salad
22. Healthy Moroccan Carrot Salad
You might not associate curry flavors with a salad but this warming, spiced carrot salad is so moreish. Green onions, toasted sunflower seeds, parsley, and raisins combine with grated carrots in a honey and mustard dressing with curry powder. For a more delicate texture that's just right for salads, don't use the harder green ends of the scallions.
If you're looking for a serving suggestion then try this salad in a tortilla wrap with some hummus and some roasted veggies. It's also superb just to dip into for a vitamin-packed lunchtime.
Recipe: Healthy Moroccan Carrot Salad
23. Squash Pomegranate Salad
The bursts of orange and ruby make this squash pomegranate salad pop. It looks good enough to eat and tastes even better. There are few ingredients that work as well as feta cheese when you want some salty crumbles to pair with the sweetness of the fresh and roasted fruit.
A lemon, mustard, and honey dressing add tang, tartness, and a sweet bite in just the right way. And kale is a superfood that completes this nutritious bowl. To make this dish more filling you could add some roast chicken or hard-boiled eggs.
Recipe: Squash Pomegranate Salad
24. Refreshing Italian Chopped Salad
If you like the idea of a pizza-esque salad, then you might want to try this easy-to-make Italian one. What gives it a distinct flavor are the mozzarella balls or pearls, chopped salami, and herby seasoning. You definitely need tomatoes for a pizza salad, just be sure to halve them so that they are easier to munch.
Love black olives? Throw some into the mix, with a crisp green lettuce such as romaine. You could even serve this salad with a pizza slice if you really want.
Recipe: Refreshing Italian Chopped Salad
25. Shaved Fennel Salad
One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when making salads is not being adventurous enough. There's nothing wrong with lettuce, cucumber, and tomato, but they hardly create the most imaginative dish. This recipe promises a citrusy, fragrant salad with Asian flavors and creamy avocado in the mix.
Shaving a fennel bulb and combining it with pink grapefruit and navel orange pieces is enough to make your mouth water. Imagine what lime juice, mint, Sriracha, and soy sauce are going to do to the taste. Reignite your passion for salads with this unique idea.
Recipe: Shaved Fennel Salad
26. Easy Seven Layer Salad
There aren't too many salads that are made with sugared sour cream, but this is one of them. And you don't want to leave it out. You can customize the other ingredients though. If you're not a big fan of celery or peas, try using crunchy pieces of green bell pepper. You can change up the cheddar cheese and the bacon, and adding a layer of hard-boiled eggs works well too.
Chill this dish for at least a couple of hours, if not overnight, and mix the layers just before serving.
Recipe: Easy Seven Layer Salad
27. Sauerkraut Salad
Raw sauerkraut is a probiotic wonder, and you can turn it into a scrumptious salad by adding carrots, onions, celery, and red peppers. The tangy taste pairs amazingly well with hot dogs, burgers, and all types of grilled meats. It's perfect for a cookout and so simple to make for a crowd.
The dressing is super-easy too, and you can add more apple cider vinegar and celery seeds to get just the right balance of tanginess and taste that you want. Go for pre-chopped veggies if you want to make an easy-to-make salad even easier.
Recipe: Sauerkraut Salad
28. Hearty Fall Salad With Roasted Butternut Squash
It's true that you can't beat a cool and refreshing salad on a summer's day. However, with the right ingredients, salad is a wonderfully nourishing dish in the fall too. Roasted butternut squash is warming and nutritious with roasted pumpkin seeds, dinosaur kale, and farro.
Massaging the kale with lemon juice is definitely a hands-on, fun part of making this salad, and improves the taste of the dark, leafy green. Diced apples and dried cranberries complete the flavor profile. Serve with a hearty lentil soup.
29. Copycat Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad
Whether you serve this light, flavorful salad as an appetizer, side, or entrée, it's set to become a firm favorite. With toasted pecans, red and green apples, plus bleu cheese crumbles, the salad has a nutty, tart, and salty taste. Dried cranberries and pomegranate vinaigrette bring the sweetness.
Don't peel the apples for this recipe, as they add some lovely bursts of color. The pan-fried chicken is soft and deliciously charred. One of the best ways to eat this salad is in a warm tortilla wrap.
30. Refreshing Corn Salad
If you love using tinned ingredients that are affordable and accessible and are a fan of white corn, this salad recipe is a winner. There's nothing wrong with a spoonful of hot corn. But what about adding chopped red bell pepper, cucumbers, and plenty of fresh herbs and serving cold?
The type of dressing you add is up to you, and while you can enjoy the corn without it, simply whisking oil and red wine vinegar together brightens the flavors. Try serving with some rotisserie chicken or broiled fish.
Recipe: Refreshing Corn Salad
31. Quinoa Zucchini Salad
There are few salad recipes that don't allow, or even encourage, some variations on a theme. This versatility means that if you've got certain veggies and ingredients you want to use, you can easily add them in.
However, you might want to try out the actual recipe for this salad first before you start playing around with your own customizations. Zucchini, goat cheese, and spinach are a scrumptious combination along with cherry tomatoes and quinoa. Serve with pan-fried chicken or fish to create a one-bowl salad entrée.
Recipe: Quinoa Zucchini Salad
32. Smashed Cucumber Salad
While Mediterranean-style salads are vibrant, Asian salads bring a whole different flavor to the table. The beauty of this salad is how it showcases one main ingredient: cucumber. It's the dressing that creates the spectacular flavor combination that is sweet and salty with some heat, nuttiness, and tanginess.
Enjoy smashing your cucumber, but don't go overboard. As soon as you see a split in the skin it's time to stop and slice. Use Persian or English cucumbers as they are easier to smash. Serve as a snack or enjoy with some soft noodles.
Recipe: Smashed Cucumber Salad
33. Summer Pea Salad
This salad is light, bright, and citrusy, with a peppery taste from radishes, sweetness from peas, and some crunchy cabbage goodness.
What you can't help but love about this recipe is the fact that you can grab a bag of peas from the freezer to make it. But do make sure they're fully defrosted before tossing them together with the other veggies. Rinsing with cold water and breaking them up in a colander can help speed this up. Even the dressing is simple with dried seasonings added to olive oil and lemon.
Recipe: Summer Pea Salad
34. Apple Walnut Salad
Apples, walnuts, and arugula with a honey dressing are divine with feta and dried cranberries. To make the most of this salad, it's vital that you choose both sweet and tart apple varieties. Jazz and Ambrosia apples promise sweetness, while a Rave or Granny Smith bring in some tartness. If you don't like the salty taste of the cheese, then keep the creaminess with some goat cheese instead.
Since the dressing is a little thick, toss the salad thoroughly. A great way to serve this salad is with buttery garlic bread.
Recipe: Apple Walnut Salad
35. Fresh Asian Cucumber Salad
Cucumber and mint are a fresh-tasting pairing, and cilantro, red onion, and scallions boost those flavors. For a delicate texture, slice the cucumber with a mandoline, if you have one, for thinner slices. A great dressing can turn a good salad into an incredible one, and this recipe is proof of that.
The combination of lime juice, maple syrup, and garlic adds a distinctly Asian flavor. A great addition is to sprinkle sesame seeds and red pepper flakes on top of your finished salad for some crunch and a little heat.
Recipe: Fresh Asian Cucumber Salad
36. Marinated Carrot Salad
A salad made with cooked carrots and tomato soup may sound a little strange at first, but variations of this recipe have been around for a long time.
The crucial part of making this dish is to boil the sliced carrots until they are tender-crisp. You want them to be soft, but you don't want them to be easily mashable and mushy. The slices should have a little bite or crunchiness to them. Another vital step is to give this dish hours in the refrigerator as marinating the veggies makes all the difference.
Recipe: Marinated Carrot Salad
37. Greek-Ish Salad With Marinated Cheese Curds
A traditional Greek salad showcases feta, kalamata olives, red onion, and tomatoes. This creative new version replaces the salty cheese with some squeaky, North American-style cheese curds.
To give these mellow dairy pieces some flavor, make sure you marinate them in dried oregano and fresh rosemary olive oil. Do this overnight and remember to not throw away the marinade as it turns into a vinaigrette dressing.
38. Homemade Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Forget delicate leaves, sometimes what's needed is a robust wedge salad to serve with a meaty entrée. There's no alternative to using crisp and crunchy iceberg lettuce for this recipe. A classic dressing to serve with a wedge of lettuce is blue cheese, and you can easily make your own with cheesy crumbles and mayo.
Cook the bacon strips evenly to avoid burnt bits, and let them cool before snipping and sprinkling on the dressing with chopped chives and some extra cheesy bits.
Recipe: Homemade Steakhouse Wedge Salad
39. Peach Caprese Salad
Don't you just love a fruity salad? Peach pairs so well with tomatoes for this recipe. You can substitute with nectarines or plums if you prefer. While each fruit promises a distinct taste, the sweetness is subtle and the taste is gentle enough to complement the mildness of the mozzarella. All that you need then is some balsamic to give a tangy lift.
You could try dicing the fruit and cheese and enjoying them on a crostini or bruschetta. This makes a great side to some succulently grilled pork chops too.
Recipe: Peach Caprese Salad
40. Broccoli Bacon Salad
There are a couple of good tips for making this salad really stand out at a cookout. Make sure your bacon bits are wonderfully crispy. Use the stalks along with the broccoli florets as long as you chop them all up so that they aren't too large.
White cheddar adds creaminess, with red onion creating some heat, and sunflower seeds upping the crunchiness with a nutty taste. You can use a different cheese, but choose a variety that's not too mild otherwise it won't stand up, flavor-wise to the broccoli and bacon.
Recipe: Broccoli Bacon Salad
41. Healthy Miso Ginger Salad
With miso and ginger renowned for having health benefits, this salad boasts a feel-good, as well as a taste-good, quality. It's not short on flavor either with a thick dressing that's given a color pop with carrot added to ginger juice, white miso, and sesame oil.
You don't need a lot of different ingredients for the actual salad, just some strips of cucumber and spring mix. Make extra dressing so you can use it as a dip for veggies too. Serve with a simple miso soup or a delicious Asian dish.
Recipe: Healthy Miso Ginger Salad
42. Apple Goat Cheese Salad
Apples and nuts are a superb flavor match in salads, and this recipe is no exception with honey-roasted pecans and Honeycrisp apples. A good tip is to soak the apple slices in water to prevent browning. For a nut-free version, add pumpkin seeds or even granola so you still get some crunchy bits.
Mayo doesn't add creaminess to this salad — in this case, it's crumbled goat cheese that gives the salad texture and taste. Choose a mild version so that the taste is slightly tangy rather than overpowering.
Recipe: Apple Goat Cheese Salad
43. Cajun Poke Salad
What happens when you combine a classic Hawaiian dish with the flavors of Louisiana? A salad that's a flavor bomb, that's what. This poke salad is bold and brilliant with a spicy zap to it. It's important that you use sushi-grade tuna for this recipe so that you can serve chunks of raw fish with brown rice and other goodies.
Keep the Cajun-spiced honey fish marinade to throw over the salad when you're dressing it. And don't forget to add some smoked paprika to the sriracha mayo before drizzling this on top.
Recipe: Cajun Poke Salad
44. Mango Quinoa Salad
There's nothing dull about this hearty, fresh-flavored salad, and making it is a breeze too. The only steps to really pay attention to are how to cook the quinoa. Follow the instructions on your packet, but in place of water add a savory taste with some chicken broth.
Aside from chopping ripe mangoes and avocados, plus red onion and cherry tomatoes, you need to rinse tinned black beans before adding. It's best to eat this salad on the same day. Serve as a main meal or as a side with some tofu.
Recipe: Mango Quinoa Salad
45. Sweet And Sour Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers are transformed when served as a salad with a citrusy dressing. If you are planning to eat this salad on the same day as you make it, then slice the cucumber into super-thin long ribbons. It'll last longer though if you slice half moons. Either way, avoid the watery seeded core and don't skip drying out the slices on paper towels so that the dressing isn't diluted. Honey, soy, sesame oil, and chili garlic sauce combine with lime juice to create a sweet and sour tang.
Recipe: Sweet And Sour Cucumber Salad
46. Mexican Street Corn Salad (Esquites)
Using frozen fire-roasted corn makes kitchen life easier for this take on a Mexican salad classic. It's gloriously creamy and zesty with a spicy kick. If you like some heat then keep the seeds in the jalapeño. And if you can't get hold of any tajin then another variety of lime-chili seasoning will work.
For the esquites sauce, stir the mayo and lime juice thoroughly so that the seasoning is mixed in properly. Serve this salad warm or chilled as a snack or with traditional fare from Mexico.
47. Muffuletta Olive Salad
This salad is made to enjoy with bread and there's nothing better than loading up the acidic veggies into a sandwich or onto a baguette. You can also showcase this salad by serving it alongside an antipasto plate or a charcuterie board.
You do need a few gourmet-style ingredients for this recipe. While you can substitute piquillo peppers for roasted red peppers, it's worthwhile sourcing mild green Sicilian Castelvetrano olives and black Greek Kalamata ones. The marinated artichokes elevate this salad too, while the herby red wine vinegar dressing with capers pairs perfectly.
Recipe: Muffuletta Olive Salad
48. Ina Garten's Lobster Cobb Salad With A Twist
If you use pre-cooked bacon strips and lobster meat, no cooking is required for this luxury salad. The Stilton adds a salty punch, and the arugula is perfectly peppery. Cut across the leaves to make them easier to eat.
What sets this salad apart from Ina Garten's original version is the bold miso dressing which promises distinctly Asian flavors. Soy sauce ups the saltiness, with honey adding some sweetness, and rice wine vinegar bringing some acidity. Sesame oil adds an appetizing nuttiness.
49. Quick Deviled Ham Salad
Chopped ham, onion, celery and dill pickles in creamy mayo create a devilishly good salad. It's great as a sandwich filling or spooned onto a lettuce leaf. When dicing the ingredients in the food processor, make sure the end result is still chunky.
Even though there are only a few ingredients there's plenty of opportunity to customize this recipe. Use hard-boiled eggs or tuna instead of ham. And what about adding a bit of a kick with a splash of hot sauce or a pinch of cayenne, or some Dijon mustard?
Recipe: Quick Deviled Ham Salad
50. 15-Minute Mexican Quinoa Salad
A citrusy blast is what makes the flavor of this Mexican salad soar. You blitz the dressing in a food processor or blender, but if you don't have either then you can whisk by hand. In this case, just leave out the cilantro and use the herb as a garnish instead.
If you like a less carb-fueled salad, then feel free to cut down on the quinoa and add in some mixed greens instead. Fan out avocado to finish off the salad, and add slices of lime to the top too.
Recipe: 15-Minute Mexican Quinoa Salad
51. Panzanella
Fennel, orange, and radicchio make a terrific trio in this quirky salad. Rather than mixing the ingredients in a bowl, you tip them onto a baking tray along with some toasted baguette. While you might like to use a mandoline to slice the fennel deliciously thin, tear off rough pieces of the bread to give the salad texture and rustic appeal.
All you need to finish is a grinding of black pepper and a drizzle of a homemade mustard vinaigrette. The bitter leaves, sweet fruit, and fragrant fennel are a sublime combination.
Recipe: Panzanella
52. Copycat Panera Bread Green Goddess Cobb Salad
A good tip is to make more of the dressing than you need because it's that good. You really need a food processor to work its magic on mixing the watercress, chives, and tarragon with the mayo.
As for the salad, you really can't go wrong with avocado, bacon, and grilled chicken with feta and hard-boiled eggs. And pickled onions add a crunchy, acidic kick. It's certainly substantial and you can change up the proteins too by swapping out the chicken for shrimp or tofu.
53. Easy Carrot Raisin Salad
Made with carrots, raisins, and mayo with parsley and sugar, this really isn't a complex salad. But the sweetness and shredded texture make it a memorable one. This is a great option in place of carbs as a side if you want to cut down on rice and potatoes for example.
Once you've followed this recipe, you could try adding in or changing up some ingredients. Instead of raisins, dried cranberries and cherries add a sweet and sour flavor burst. Along with the carrots, try adding shredded parsnips or radishes.
Recipe: Easy Carrot Raisin Salad
54. Tabbouleh
Bulgur mixed with herbs, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and green onions is transformed with a garlicky, citrus vinaigrette. And you have plenty of time to chop your salad veggies while the grains are cooking. To chiffonade the mint and parsley take your time and use a sharp knife. Delicate ribbons of fresh herbs stop this salad from feeling bulky and give it a more refined edge.
Make plenty and keep it in the fridge as it'll taste even better the next day once all the flavors have soaked into the bulgur. It makes a great barbecue side.
Recipe: Tabbouleh
55. Copycat Panera Bread Fuji Apple Salad
While the taste is big, this salad is light, and making it can be pretty easy too. Rather than rinsing, chopping, and spinning salad leaves, you could grab a bag of mixed greens instead.
The other ingredients are good to go too, such as toasted pecans, dried cranberries, and dried apple chips. Rather than roasting a chicken, why not grab a rotisserie one at the store? And crumbling feta isn't exactly taxing. Customize the dressing how you like, but make sure it's nice and tangy.
56. Copycat Wendy's Southwest Avocado Salad
Nobody's going to judge you if you use pre-cooked chicken and store-bought guac for this copycat recipe of a restaurant salad favorite. But if you really want this bowl of deliciousness to shine then it's worth the extra effort to make them yourself. They pair so well with bacon, pepper jack, and the moreish ranch-based dressing with a touch of heat.
If you don't like too much spice then dial back on adding the jalapeño liquid. Try serving with tortilla chips. It also pairs well with rice.
57. Sourdough Panzanella
If you can't get enough of salad croutons then dig into this crunchy sourdough number. It's better if you use bread that's not super fresh for this recipe. A quick way to make the toasted cubes is to pop the whole bread slices in the toaster and then chop them into squares afterward.
The dill and parsley evoke the taste of Tuscany, but to give the flavor more oomph try adding in anchovies, or turn this yummy salad into a main course with some air-fried steak strips or chicken breast that's been grilled and sliced.
Recipe: Sourdough Panzanella
58. Raw Cauliflower Tabbouleh
Taking traditional dishes and adding a healthy twist inspires culinary adventure. In place of bulgur, this tabbouleh is made with cauliflower. The great ingredients don't stop there, with apple cider vinegar, parsley, and olive oil in the mix.
Pulse the florets in the food processor until they resemble grains of rice. And don't overfill so that you can get just the right texture without it turning to mush. English cucumbers are a good choice for this salad as they're not as watery as other varieties. You want to avoid a soggy salad bowl.
Recipe: Raw Cauliflower Tabbouleh