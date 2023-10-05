12 Cider Recipes You'll Want To Try Out This Fall

Close your eyes and feel the autumnal cold of the wind on your face. Now imagine walking into a warm kitchen and the aroma of fall surrounding you. Does it feel like the promise of comfort food that's going to warm you up? What ingredients come to mind? Can you almost taste the sweet, sour flavor of rosy red and crisp green apples and the warming spiciness of cinnamon?

There are plenty of apple recipes to make this fall. And, there are some that add a distinctly fruity fall flavor by using fresh apple cider. Celebrate the seasons with culinary creations that fit with the time of year and fill your kitchen with warmth. Whether it's Halloween, Thanksgiving, or simply a cold Monday night, here are some fabulous cider recipes you'll want to try out this fall. There are hot drinks, cocktails, meaty roasts, and spiced apple cookies.