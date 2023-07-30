The Best Seasonal Fast Food Milkshakes
Milkshakes are a delightful treat that transcends seasons and brings joy to taste buds all year round. These creamy concoctions offer a refreshing respite on hot summer days, their icy coolness providing a blissful escape from the sweltering heat (which is especially relevant in the present day, as we experience the hottest days on record). In spring, milkshakes blossom with the flavors of fresh fruits, heralding the arrival of vibrant blooms and lively wildlife. Autumn unveils comforting milkshakes infused with cozy spices, like pumpkin and cinnamon, creating a symphony of fall flavors. Even in the dead of winter, milkshakes have the potential to brighten your day with creamy textures, indulgent chocolates, icy peppermint, and cozy seasonal toppings.
From warm summer fruits, pumpkin-themed fare, and classic soda shop flavors, milkshakes have remained a staple across multiple generations. Milkshakes can and should be enjoyed in all seasons, by everyone, for all occasions. Thankfully, many of our favorite fast food destinations have made milkshakes easily accessible all year round, so you are never without a classic milkshake fix when you need one. Here are some of our favorite seasonal fast-food milkshakes that are simply too delicious to pass up.
1. Culver's Lemon Berry Layer Cake shake
Culver's is well known for its custard-based frozen treats and myriad flavor choices. Among these is the seasonal and scrumptious Lemon Berry Layer Cake Shake. A tongue twister as it may be, the flavors of this summertime shake bring some lovely contrast to your ordinary milkshake options. What began as a classic cake has become a superior, portable treat. Instead of having to stop and sit down with a plate and a fork to enjoy this flavor combination, you can simply visit any Culver's drive-thru this summer and sip your way to happiness.
With a fresh, frozen vanilla custard base, the shake comes together with layers of mixed berries and a swirl of tart lemony butter cake bites. It is all of your favorite elements of a lemon layer cake in milkshake form. It serves as a photo finish to a burger-based Culver's meal and can even provide a unique dipping experience for a french fry or two. For all lovers of sweet and sour desserts, this Lemon Berry Layer Cake Shake is made for you.
2. Dairy Queen Frozen Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is a coveted and crave-worthy beverage that warms the cuckolds on a cold winter day, so why not bring the same comfort to the summer in a refreshing form? Dairy Queen gets it and has graced our presence with their seasonally available Frozen Hot Chocolate. With all of the classic indulgence of hot chocolate in a cooler and more refreshing form, this is a seasonal beverage to snatch up while you still can.
The Frozen Hot Chocolate is made with Dairy Queen's classic vanilla soft serve. While the vanilla soft serve alone is awesome, the addition of cocoa fudge, chocolate drizzle, and whipped cream brings the frozen hot chocolate to its place of honor. To elevate it even further, Dairy Queen also offers Frozen Hot Chocolate in caramel or peanut butter flavors because they just had to make it even more tantalizing. While a few lucky locations are rumored to feature this menu item year-round, generally, this particular frozen beverage is only available during the summer, so don't miss out.
3. Chick fil A Peach Milkshake
One of the most popular summer fruits is the peach. Its juicy sweetness makes for a fun seasonal treat on its own but also when blended into the glorious Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake. Chick-fil-A is renowned for its smooth and sweet Icedream ice cream, so it comes as no surprise that their handspun peachy version is just as popular.
The shake starts with a dreamy base of Icedream soft serve and then receives a heaping dose of fresh peach puree, which gets smoothly blended in. The milkshake receives a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a classic cherry on top to bring it all together. Chick-fil-A undoubtedly makes our summers a bit more peachy keen with the addition of their seasonally available Peach Milkshake, and we are oh-so-grateful. The real challenge is waiting throughout the rest of the year while hoping that the cherished memory of the previous frosty shake we consumed can carry us through.
4. Sonic Churro Milkshake
Sonic has been a classic fast food stop for milkshakes over the years and is often overlooked. Sonic recently released the Churro Shake, which has taken their milkshake fame up a notch. Based on the flavors of a crunchy, classic churro, the Churro Milkshake is composed of all of the flavors you would want.
With a vanilla ice cream foundation, the Churro Shake takes form as it is blended with creamy caramel, sweet cinnamon sugar, and an actual churro on top, alongside its whipped cream and cherry. To boost the indulgence of this milkshake, you can add extra toppings like sliced bananas, strawberries, or hot fudge. Or, if you really want to embrace the churro theme fully, you can order a side of their crispy cinnamon churros for $1.49 and dip them into your shake for a crunchy, creamy snack. While the Churro Shake initially launched in July 2022, it has also returned this summer. Take advantage of the cinnamon-based sweetness while you can because their Summer Snacking Menu is only available for a limited time.
5. Freddy's Steakburgers' Very Berry Strawberry Shake
What is summer without strawberries? Severely lacking in strawberry-based joy, obviously. That's why Freddy's Steakburgers' Very Berry Strawberry Shake is a must-try for fans of the classic summertime fruit. Unlike many fake-strawberry-flavored things, Freddy's makes its shake with real strawberries, which get blended into the fresh vanilla frozen custard to create an authentic and natural strawberry flavor. Of course, it is also topped with the classic accouterment of whipped cream and a bright red cherry.
Freddy's Very Berry Strawberry Shake brings the joy of strawberry-flavored goodness to our summer. It is easily accessible via a quick visit to the restaurant or a speedy drive-thru stop. It is as classic as milkshakes come and is only available during the summer months, so make haste! It serves as a special treat on its own, a charming side item to their classic burger combos, or even a solo side of cheese curds.
6. McDonald's Shamrock Shake
St. Patrick's Day may not be as outwardly celebrated as other times of the year, but McDonald's ensures we won't forget it completely, thanks to their unforgettable Shamrock Shake. The vivid green color ensures that its sippers won't be pinched, while its flavor gives us something to celebrate other than the mischief of flighty leprechauns. The mean, green, shamrock machine is a minty fresh combination of vanilla soft serve and minty syrup (supposedly made by real elves) and can be enhanced by adding Oreo pieces. Yum.
Typically, the Shamrock Shake makes its annual debut around late February and extends through the end of March after the honored holiday has passed. McDonald's rarely tells us exactly when it will leave, which causes a fearful and desperate sense of urgency that can result in overbuying out of fear of missing out. Nice marketing tactic, McDonald's. So, make sure that when you see the green signs hit the streets this season, you claim yours while you still can. After all, we never know when the leprechauns will take them away again.
7. Freddy's Steakburgers Key Lime Pie Concrete Shake
Freddy's Steakburgers' Key Lime Pie Concrete Shake is a delectable dessert that combines the refreshing flavors of key lime pie with the creamy indulgence of a classic concrete shake. For those who don't know, a concrete shake is characterized by the thickness of the shake itself and the textured mix-ins blended into the shake. This mouthwatering treat is made with a creamy vanilla custard base combined with tangy key lime pie chunks. The pie chunks infuse each sip with bursts of zesty lime flavor, complemented by the smoothness of the custard. It's a delight for dessert enthusiasts topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
The creamy vanilla custard provides a luscious backdrop for the vibrant and tangy key lime pie chunks. The key lime pie's tartness harmonizes with the custard's sweetness, creating a compelling contrast that keeps you coming back for more. The graham cracker crumbs add a delightful crunch and hint of buttery goodness. Available during the summer season, Freddy's Key Lime Pie Concrete Shake is the ideal treat to beat the heat. It offers a refreshing twist on a classic American dessert and a satisfying blend of textures. Whether you're enjoying it as an afternoon pick-me-up or a post-dinner indulgence, this shake is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you craving another sip. Take the chance to experience the delightful fusion of key lime pie and concrete shake at Freddy's Steakburgers!
8. Culver's pumpkin spice shake
Culver's Pumpkin Spice Shake is a seasonal delight that captures the essence of autumn in a single sip. This scrumptious shake is made with a velvety vanilla custard base blended with the aromatic flavors of pumpkin and a medley of warm spices. Each sip is a symphony of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, creating a harmonious blend that instantly evokes cozy feelings of fall. The smoothness of the vanilla custard provides a luxurious backdrop for the pumpkin and spices, resulting in a creamy and indulgent treat that makes "being basic" completely worthwhile. The pumpkin adds a natural sweetness and a creamy consistency, while the spices infuse the shake with warmth and depth, reminiscent of freshly baked pumpkin pie.
This seasonal delight is available for a limited time during the autumn months, usually starting in September and lasting through November. It serves as a delightful companion to the cool, crisp days of fall and pairs perfectly with Culver's other seasonal offerings. Whether you're savoring it as an after-dinner dessert or enjoying it as a special treat, Culver's Pumpkin Spice Shake is a must-try for pumpkin lovers and anyone seeking the comforting flavors of the season. Indulge in this delightful shake and let it transport you to a world of autumnal bliss with every sip.
9. Cook Out watermelon milkshake
Cook Out's Watermelon Milkshake is a unique and refreshing treat that combines the beloved flavors of watermelon with the creamy goodness of a milkshake. This delightful concoction is made with real watermelon blended into a creamy vanilla ice cream base, creating a luscious and flavorful combination that is both sweet and tangy. Its authentic watermelon taste makes Cook Out's Watermelon Milkshake so delicious. The use of real watermelon adds a natural sweetness and a distinct fruity flavor to the shake, resulting in a smooth and creamy texture that is both satisfying and indulgent. With each sip, you'll experience the refreshing essence of juicy watermelon combined with the creaminess of the milkshake, creating a truly delightful flavor experience.
Available during the summer season, Cook Out's Watermelon Milkshake is the perfect way to beat the heat and quench your thirst. It serves as a delicious and cooling treat, making it an ideal companion for warm, sunny days. The limited availability of this shake adds to its allure, making it a sought-after seasonal indulgence for watermelon enthusiasts. Whether you're a fan of watermelon or simply looking to try something new and exciting, Cook Out's Watermelon Milkshake is a must-try this July through August. Its unique combination of flavors and creamy texture make it a standout among milkshake offerings, and the summertime availability adds a touch of excitement to the experience. Treat yourself to this fruity and creamy delight and savor the taste of summer with every sip.
10. Steak and Shake peppermint milkshake
Prepare to indulge in a wintertime delight with Steak 'n Shake's Peppermint Milkshake. The Peppermint Milkshake from Steak 'n Shake is a cool and refreshing concoction made with a creamy vanilla ice cream base infused with the invigorating essence of peppermint. With each sip, you'll experience the perfect balance of creamy sweetness and refreshing minty goodness. It's like a winter wonderland in a glass, transporting your taste buds to a frosty paradise.
This delectable shake is typically available during the winter months, starting around late November or early December and continuing through the holiday season. However, the exact availability dates may vary, adding an air of excitement and urgency to the experience. It's a treat that encapsulates the joy and cheer of the festive season, making it the perfect indulgence to enjoy during cozy evenings or as a delightful companion to holiday gatherings. Whether you're a fan of the invigorating taste of peppermint or simply seeking a delightful wintertime treat, the Peppermint Milkshake from Steak 'n Shake is a must-try. Its creamy texture, refreshing minty flavor, and limited availability make it a special delight worth savoring. So, keep an eye out for the green signs and embrace the holiday spirit by treating yourself to this enchanting Peppermint Milkshake while it's still here. After all, it's a seasonal joy that shouldn't be missed.
11. Wendy's strawberry frosty
Experience a burst of fruity bliss with Wendy's Strawberry Frosty. This delightful treat combines the classic creaminess of a Frosty with the vibrant and refreshing flavors of ripe strawberries. Wendy's Strawberry Frosty is made with a creamy vanilla Frosty base blended with real strawberries, creating a smooth and velvety texture with each sip. The addition of juicy strawberries infuses the Frosty with a burst of natural sweetness and a hint of tartness, perfectly balancing the flavor. Every sip delivers a luscious and authentic strawberry taste that pairs perfectly with the Frosty's signature creaminess. It's a delightful treat that satisfies both your sweet tooth and your desire for a refreshing fruity experience.
Typically, Wendy's introduces the Strawberry Frosty as a seasonal offering during the warmer months, usually in the spring and summer. However, specific availability dates may vary depending on location and promotional campaigns. When the weather gets warmer, keep an eye out for this limited-time treat at your local Wendy's and treat yourself to a taste of strawberry-filled bliss.
12. Shake Shack Christmas cookie shake
New York City-based Shake Shack spreads annual holiday cheer with its limited-time Christmas Cookie Shake, a festive and delectable treat that captures the spirit of the season. Made with the finest ingredients and a dash of magic, this indulgent shake is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla frozen custard, crumbled Christmas cookies, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. The Shake Shack Christmas Cookie Shake is a true winter wonderland for the taste buds. With each sip, you'll experience their signature frozen custard's smooth and velvety texture, perfectly complemented by the irresistible crunch of crumbled Christmas cookies. The combination of flavors creates a harmonious symphony of sweetness, bringing joy to every palate.
Available only during the holiday season, from late November through December, this limited-time treat brings merriment and cheer to Shake Shack locations across the country. It's the perfect way to indulge in the holiday spirit and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. What makes the Christmas Cookie Shake from Shake Shack truly special is the attention to detail and commitment to quality. Each ingredient is carefully selected to ensure a mouthwatering experience, while the playful holiday theme adds an extra layer of joy. It's a delightful treat that brings smiles and happiness to both young and old, reminding us of the magic that comes with the holiday season.
13. Culver's dark chocolate PB crunch shake
The classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter is a winner for a reason. Indulge in a swirl of perfectly paired and decadent flavors with Culver's limited-time offering, the Dark Chocolate PB Crunch Shake. This seasonal delight hits just right on that chocolate and peanut butter combination that we all love and will leave you craving more after its season is over, and it is no longer available. Culver's Dark Chocolate PB Crunch Shake is a heavenly blend of rich and velvety dark chocolate, creamy vanilla custard, and a delightful crunch of peanut buttery goodness from crumbled Butterfingers. Each sip is a celebration of the perfect balance between deep, luscious dark chocolate and the satisfying texture of crunchy peanut butter goodness.
This fairly new shake offering is rumored to debut in mid-July and extend throughout the summer months. The precise availability dates may vary, so keep an eye out for the announcement at your local Culver's. When the Dark Chocolate PB Crunch Shake hits the menu, it's time to treat yourself to a delightful experience.
14. Chick fil A peppermint chocolate chip shake
Get ready to feel the Christmas spirit with Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake, a seasonal sensation that will have you dancing with delight, like the sugar plums in your head. Bursting with festive flavors, this awesome shake is a holiday treat that shouldn't be missed. Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake is made with a creamy blend of Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream ice cream, rich chocolate chips, and a refreshing twist of peppermint. Naturally, it is also topped with fluffy whipped cream and cherry as red as Santa's nose. Each sip is a yummy mixture of cool peppermint goodness and decadent chocolate indulgence.
This delightful shake is available exclusively during the holiday season, typically making its merry debut in November and enchanting taste buds until early January. This year, Chick-fil-A's website assures us it will be back on November 14, so mark your calendars and make sure to visit your local Chick-fil-A during this joyous time of year to experience the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake.
15. Burger King peppermint Oreo milkshake
Providing another chilly, holiday-themed treat, we have Burger King's Peppermint Oreo Milkshake. This milkshake will leave you on a sugar high that gives you the energy to deck the halls with its blend of some of our favorite flavors. The shake combines the classic appeal of Oreo cookies with the invigorating twist of peppermint, creating a flavor combination that is both merry and delicious. Burger King's Peppermint Oreo Milkshake is made with a velvety vanilla soft-serve ice cream base, blended with crushed Oreo cookies and a burst of peppermint flavor. With each sip, you'll experience the satisfying crunch of Oreo pieces mingling with the refreshing coolness of peppermint that suits the holiday season and all of its festive cheer.
This frosty treat is available for a limited time during the holiday season, typically making its appearance around November and spreading joy until early January. Keep an eye out this season for the merry signs of its introduction, and make your way to Burger King to experience the Peppermint Oreo Milkshake.