13 Items Klondike Sadly Stopped Making

Klondike has been a staple in convenience and grocery store freezers since the early 1900s, but not every product has stood the test of time. If you've ever experienced the thrill of unwrapping one of their ice cream sandwiches, bars, or other frozen treats, you probably have some favorites. If you've branched out beyond the original bar and sandwich, one of your old favorites is likely on this list of discontinued Klondike items. The company still keeps nearly a dozen bars, nearly a dozen ice cream cone flavors, three types of ice cream sandwiches, and even a couple of types of shakes in rotation.

Unfortunately, food companies can't keep every product they've ever made on the shelves. Some just don't sell as well, and profits are paramount. While you expect to see some experiments fail, you don't expect to see classics disappear. However, Klondike has even cut some of its classics. As you look at all the items Klondike has stopped making, you can add them to your product return wishlist. Unfortunately, a wishlist is where most of these discontinued ice cream treats will likely remain. However, if you voice your opinion loud enough, perhaps the company will bring back one of your favorites one day.