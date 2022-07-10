How Boston Market's New Nuggets Literally Go Against The Grain

If you're not familiar with the name Robert C. Baker, then you may be curious to find out what the agricultural scientist's legacy has to do with chicken nuggets. Well, according to some, Baker is the man who invented them. History has it that though the origins of chicken nuggets aren't entirely agreed upon by everyone on the planet, it's "commonly accepted" that once upon a time — 1963 to be exact — in a laboratory at Cornell University, Baker molded ground chicken, wrapping it in breading, and basically created what we think of as chicken nuggets today.

Baker's invention made it easy to freeze and fry chicken, two activities that Boston Market isn't known for when it comes to their chicken. According to its website, the chain serves up rotisserie-style chicken that is "never frozen." So, how will Boston Market, a restaurant lacking a single fried chicken option, be serving up the "future of nuggets" beginning July 11?