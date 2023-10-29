Tricks To Upgrade Your Mashed Potatoes From Ordinary To Extraordinary

Potatoes love other ingredients, so it's time to give your mashed potatoes an upgrade. You can easily transform this classic side dish from ordinary to extraordinary with a little creativity, even with ingredients you already have. Just think of all the flavors of potato chips and all the ingredients we load on our French fries and baked potatoes, and you'll realize how much you've probably been neglecting your mashed potatoes.

Whether you're growing bored of ordinary meat and potato meals or are looking for an idea for a special occasion, these upgrades are sure to take this common side to the next level. While you can try just one add-in, many of the best recipes combine several of these ideas together. Many flavors harmonize well with the carby goodness of potatoes and help make them even more flavorful or creamy. If you're ready to make mashed potatoes that leave a lasting impression, these mashed potato tricks are just what you need.