Casamigos Gift Sets Tequila Lovers Should Put On Their List

If you've heard of Casamigos, you probably know it as the tequila brand started by actor George Clooney and businessman Rande Gerber. If you've tried Casamigos, you probably know it as a darn good brand of tequila. At a time when celebrities seem to be introducing their own brands every day, whether it's skincare, clothes, or restaurants, it's easy to dismiss new ventures without a second thought. But over the years, Casamigos has gained a reputation on its own merits.

Founded in 2013, it was the brainchild of Clooney and Gerber who found themselves dreaming up their ideal tequila while hanging out in Mexico at their respective vacation homes. Gerber told Business Insider in 2018 they wanted something "that didn't burn going down, that was super smooth, and had the right flavour profile." After teaming up with a mutual friend, real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, they tested over 700 recipes before choosing one. The tequila was originally meant just for them, but after their friends began clamoring for more, the trio decided to find a distributor and make it available to the public. Less than a decade after its founding, Casamigos was sold to liquor company Diageo for $1 billion.

The brand has steadily expanded its product range to include reposado, cristalino, and añejo tequilas as well as a mezcal. If you're looking for something to give the tequila lovers in your life, these gift sets will hit the spot. Note that prices are current as of November 2023.