Casamigos Gift Sets Tequila Lovers Should Put On Their List
If you've heard of Casamigos, you probably know it as the tequila brand started by actor George Clooney and businessman Rande Gerber. If you've tried Casamigos, you probably know it as a darn good brand of tequila. At a time when celebrities seem to be introducing their own brands every day, whether it's skincare, clothes, or restaurants, it's easy to dismiss new ventures without a second thought. But over the years, Casamigos has gained a reputation on its own merits.
Founded in 2013, it was the brainchild of Clooney and Gerber who found themselves dreaming up their ideal tequila while hanging out in Mexico at their respective vacation homes. Gerber told Business Insider in 2018 they wanted something "that didn't burn going down, that was super smooth, and had the right flavour profile." After teaming up with a mutual friend, real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, they tested over 700 recipes before choosing one. The tequila was originally meant just for them, but after their friends began clamoring for more, the trio decided to find a distributor and make it available to the public. Less than a decade after its founding, Casamigos was sold to liquor company Diageo for $1 billion.
The brand has steadily expanded its product range to include reposado, cristalino, and añejo tequilas as well as a mezcal. If you're looking for something to give the tequila lovers in your life, these gift sets will hit the spot. Note that prices are current as of November 2023.
Casamigos blanco tequila gift set with glasses
Starting things off in style is the Casamigos blanco tequila gift set with glasses ($44.99). Like all of the tequila from Casamigos, the blanco tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agaves grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, for at least seven years. The process begins with the heart of the agave (called the piña), which is slow-roasted for 72 hours in traditional brick ovens before its liquid is extracted and fermented for 80 hours. It then rests for two months before being bottled and sold.
The painstaking process yields a crystal-clear beverage with a bright, citrusy flavor complemented by hints of sweet agave and vanilla. As the founders promised, it goes down smooth as silk and can be enjoyed on the rocks, as the base spirit of your favorite cocktail, or neat. For tequila lovers, this gift set provides the utmost simplicity. With one bottle of ultra-premium blanco tequila and a set of glasses, you have everything you need, with no filler.
Keep in mind that, unless you're one of the lucky few who lives in a state where you can have liquor shipped directly to your door and can therefore purchase it from an online retailer, you'll need to buy this product locally. Luckily, Casamigos can be found across the country in both national chains and local businesses. Check out the company's website to find the store nearest you.
Cocktail gift set
If you're looking for a gift for someone who already has a bottle or two (or three) of Casamigos tequila at home, the range of sets available exclusively at Williams Sonoma provides the perfect solution. This cocktail kit ($56.95) has everything you need for a fancy night of drinks. It includes Casamigos Blackberry Basil Smash cocktail mixer, Signature Margarita cocktail mixer, pink Himalayan salt rimmer, and Salty Sweet Orange cocktail rimmer. The Blackberry Basil Smash mixer provides a sweet, tangy combination of berries and lemon, while the Signature Margarita mixer will even manage to win over those who pride themselves on their hand-squeezed margarita recipe. It's made in small batches with key lime juice and organic agave syrup for a mixture that's tart and not too sweet.
The salt rimmers will take your cocktails from delicious to professional in the time it takes to flip a glass upside down. For a classic margarita rim with a hint of elegance, the pink Himalayan sea salt rimmer is the answer, providing the highest quality salt and nothing more. For a punchier addition to your cocktail, the Salty Sweet Orange cocktail rimmer is made with salt, orange peel, orange oil, and a hint of sugar for a dusting of flavor that will set the bar impossibly high for any margaritas you purchase in the future.
The set can be purchased through the Williams and Sonoma website or at your local branch of the store.
Casamigos añejo with coasters
Like its crisp, clear counterpart blanco tequila, Casamigos' añejo tequila is made with 100% blue Weber agave that is roasted in a traditional brick oven. However, it is then aged in white oak barrels for 14 months, which not only infuses it with a deeper, more complex flavor, but also with a warm, caramel color. Balanced between smoothness and complexity, it combines the sweetness of the blue agave with subtle notes of oakiness and spice. For people who love aged spirits, the añejo is a great way to expand their horizons.
The gift set comes with a set of four wooden coasters with the Casamigos logo, providing the material for a tasting session with your friends. Just grab a few glasses, and you'll be ready to go. Whether you're buying it for a friend or treating yourself, this añejo tequila is an asset to any liquor collection, and you'll likely find yourself passing over your familiar favorites in favor of this one.
You can purchase the set from Gopuff ($69.99) or look for it at your local liquor store that carries Casamigos products.
Cocktail mixer set
For the cocktail fiend in your life, this cocktail mixer set will make the perfect gift. Containing Casamigos' three top-selling mixers, it provides everything you need to create cocktails worthy of a five-star bar, minus the liquor. The Signature Margarita mixer makes your favorite citrusy cocktail a breeze. Made with key lime juice and agave syrup, it only requires some tequila and ice for you to have a snob-proof margarita in no time. The Blackberry Basil Smash mixer contains the sweet tartness and deep color of blackberry puree with tangy lemon juice and a hint of peppery basil. It streamlines the process of making a blackberry basil smash, which is the perfect alternative for margarita lovers looking to branch out. The final product is equally enticing — the Grapefruit Orange Paloma mixer, which blends grapefruit, lime, and cane sugar for an immaculately balanced paloma. Casamigos' blanco tequila will provide a clean, bright drink, but you might want to take a more adventurous route with the cristalino tequilla, a barrel-aged añejo that has been filtered to remove its deep color. The combined strengths of the brightly flavored mixer and the deep, complex cristalino would yield a paloma with a seductive combination of maturity and brightness.
With 13 servings per bottle of mixer, you'll have plenty to go around for a blow-out party or months of sophisticated sipping with your loved one. You can purchase the set exclusively at Williams Sonoma ($65.85), either online or at the nearest store.
Mezcal joven gift set
Any liquor aficionado will tell you that mezcal is in a league of its own. Although it is similar to tequila in that it is the product of the agave plant, it is distinct in nearly every other way, including where the agave grows, how the piña is cooked and fermented, how the liquid is aged, and, as a result, how the liquor looks and tastes. The mezcal joven from Casamigos comes from 100% Espadin agaves grown in Oaxaca, Mexico, which are cultivated by fourth-generation Mezcaleros.
Once harvested, the piñas are cooked in earthen pits lined with volcanic or river rock for four to six days before cooling for 24 hours. They are then crushed to extract the liquid, which is fermented for six to eight days and distilled twice in covered copper pot stills. This labor-intensive process leads to a lightly smoky beverage with hints of tamarind, pomegranate, mint, and thyme. It's the kind of drink you'll want to sit with for a while and preferably share with friends. With this in mind, this gift set comes with four coasters, perfect for a tasting session with your favorite liquor aficionados.
You can purchase it online ($79.99) from Gopuff or head to the Casamigos website to find the nearest liquor store that sells its products.
Casamigos reposado gift basket
Sometimes, you need to go all out. Maybe you're buying an end-of-year gift for a client, or you want to impress your in-laws for the holidays. Maybe you owe one of your friends a decadent treat, or you just want to give your partner something over-the-top for no reason in particular. This Casamigos gift basket covers your needs and then some. The star of the show is a bottle of Casamigos reposado tequila. Meaning "rested" in Spanish, reposado follows the same process as blanco tequila, but it is left to rest for seven months in oak barrels that were formerly used in whiskey making. The resulting liquor is honey-colored and pleasantly oaky, with a smooth texture and notes of caramel and cocoa.
In addition to the reposado is an assortment of cheeses, crackers, cookies, candies, truffles, popcorn, and pretzels, all stuffed into a basket and finished with a bow. Each gift is made to order, and you can even have the bottle of Casamigos reposado engraved if you're feeling extra fancy. Or, if you want to make sure the tequila is enjoyed in style, you can add glassware and even cigars.
You can purchase the basket online from Spirited Gifts ($149).
Casamigos salt rimmer collection
You may be faced with a conundrum during gift-giving season: How do you find a present for someone who has it all? You could try to outdo yourself with a lavish, out-of-left-field gift that you know they won't have and hope it lands, or, you could opt for something smaller, a thoughtful present that you know will delight them -– something that doesn't try to compete with what they already have, but complements it instead. For someone who appreciates the craft and complexity of good tequila, this Casamigos salt rimmer collection ($38.85) makes the perfect gift. The person will no doubt have all the ultra-premium liquor, glassware, and cocktail equipment they could ever need, but handcrafted, artisanal salt rimmers are another story.
The set includes three items: pink Himalayan salt, red chile salt, and salty sweet orange rimmers. Each provides its own twist depending on which drink you're making or what tastes you're craving. For a classic margarita, pure pink Himalayan salt is all you need to heighten the lime and tequila. For a drink with a fiery kick, the red chile salt rimmer offers not just chile peppers, but also lime oil and coarse salt for an altogether more rugged play on a classic margarita. Lastly, the salty orange rimmer combines a hint of cane sugar with orange and extra coarse salt for a sophisticated punch of flavor that will upgrade any tequila-based drink.
You can buy this collection exclusively online at Williams Sonoma.
Six-month subscription of bar favorites
Subscriptions are the gifts that keep on giving. It's one thing to present people with a one-off treat, but giving them a recurring present ensures that they will be delighted for months. And while you could get them a meal kit subscription or a monthly bottle of wine, we're pretty sure they'd be happier with a six-month subscription to bar favorites from Williams Sonoma. This gift features everything you need for recurring Casamigos cocktail nights. This subscription is not about restocking your supply whenever it runs low. Instead, it builds on itself from month to month until you have a fleet of ingredients to rival the stock of a swanky bar.
Throughout the six months, the recipient will receive a jar of deliciously tart Luxardo maraschino cherries from Torreglia, Italy; a bottle of Williams Sonoma's small batch orange bitters to make everything from old fashioneds to margaritas; Casamigos' Grapefruit Orange Paloma mixer for making consistently delicious palomas in minutes; a bottle of Williams Sonoma's Jalapeño Lime Skinny cocktail mixer, which pairs perfectly with Casamigos' tequila blanco; Casamigos' Signature Margarita cocktail mixer for nailing your margaritas every time; and a bottle of Williams Sonoma's aromatic bitters.
You can purchase the subscription online from Williams Sonoma for $127.95. Just make sure the gift recipient has some Casamigos tequila on hand for when the deliveries start to roll in.
Spicy margarita set
For a cocktail enthusiast whose heart lies with bold flavors, this spicy margarita set ($36.90) is a perfect match. Some people are tied to their homemade margarita recipe and would rather spend an hour squeezing limes by hand than use a premade mixer. However, if you want to branch out and try something with a little more pep in its step that will surprise and delight your taste buds, a mixer is a great way to explore new flavors and possibilities. This mixer is made specifically for the brand's mezcal joven, which indicates how serious it is about flavor. It contains a bold combination of mango, lime, and chile, for a sweet, tart, spicy concoction that pairs seamlessly with Casamigos' oaky, smoky mezcal. To elevate the cocktail even more, the set comes with the brand's red chile salt rimmer to give your taste buds an extra spark.
With its concentration of flavor, this gift set is punching far above its weight, but if you want to go above and beyond as a gift giver, stop by your local liquor store and pick up a bottle of the Casamigos mezcal joven. The trio of ingredients creates a unique cocktail that mezcal lovers have to try.
You can purchase the set online from Williams Sonoma or in person from one of its brick-and-mortar stores.
Margarita set with WithCo margarita mix
There is no beating a classic margarita, and this gift set will give you award-worthy cocktails from the comfort of your own home with less than five minutes of shaking, stirring, and pouring. With just two products, the set is a testament to the power of simplicity. It contains Casamigos' crisp, citrusy blanco tequila and WithCo's Agave Margarita mix, which has been known to sell out within hours, and which is, in itself, a testament to simplicity. With only four ingredients (agave nectar, fresh lime juice, orange oil, and water), the mix provides all the flavor you need and none of the unpronounceable additives or artificial sweeteners that so often plague margarita mixes. Most importantly, it does justice to the Casamigos blanco tequila, which is saying something. The formula was selected by the founders of the brand for its smoothness and bright flavor, and it complements the mixer with subtle sweetness and hints of citrus.
This set is ideal for gift-giving or for treating yourself. It will delight both cocktail aficionados and newbies alike. It's a straightforward, no-frills combination that yields the best results you'll find outside of a five-star cocktail bar, and you'll have the satisfaction of making them all by yourself.
You can buy the set online from Gopuff ($61.99) if you live in an area where alcohol deliveries are permitted. You can also check online to find local distributors for WithCo and Casamigos.
Casamigos blanco tequila and salt shooters gift set
For a standout gift for the tequila lover in your life (which might be you, we're not judging), this gift set ($79) is eye-catching but not overly extravagant, letting the Casamigos tequila shine. It consists of a simple wooden crate containing a 375-milliliter bottle of the brand's blanco tequila and a pair of shot glasses made of Himalayan salt. The glasses look like carved marble or rose quartz, but they have a purpose beyond their stunning visual appeal. Instead of having to coat the rim of a shot glass in salt for the traditional tequila shot experience, these elegant glasses allow you to skip the step entirely and simply pour the tequila in and knock it back, with no spilled salt or messy rims in sight. They are also reusable, meaning you can bring them out indefinitely, whether to impress your friends or savor the elegant tequila in style on your own.
This set is just the right balance of simple and decadent. It respects the quality of the tequila by leaving it as is, but it provides more than a little flair with the stunning salt shot glasses. Whether you're looking for a gift for a friend or simply want to upgrade your liquor cabinet, this set is a good place to start. You can purchase it online from Spirited Gifts.