Restaurant Chains That Are Actually Celebrity-Owned

If you play your cards right, you might make more money outside your line of work than within it, especially if everyone knows your name. Celebrities make great investors, as their pockets are often deep and their faces are recognizable. Ashton Kutcher, who gravitates towards silly characters on TV but started an investment firm in real life, says it's a good idea to invest in what you know. And what do celebrities know better than what it takes to be an A-lister?

Maybe that's why so many celebrities gravitate toward the restaurant business. Sometimes they lean into their star power to sell their concepts, while other times they pull the strings from behind the curtains. Sometimes it works; other times it crashes. Either way, we can't help but go "Wait, who owns that!?" Anytime a famous person gets involved.

These restaurant chains are all currently open and at least partially owned by a star. We left off celebrity chefs and anyone who owns a restaurant that only has one location — sorry, Toby Keith. From places dishing up comfort food classics to high-end dining, it's time for the stars to show us what they've got.