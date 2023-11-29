Canned Tuna Vs Canned Salmon: Everything You Need To Know

Canned tuna is a familiar pantry staple, omnipresent in everything from tuna salad to tuna melts. Indeed, shelf-stable tuna is perhaps one of our favorite ways to get fish into our diets: American consumers eat an average of almost 2 pounds of canned tuna each year, or 9% of our total seafood consumption. (The only seafood beating out canned tuna are shrimp, of which Americans eat a whopping 5.9 pounds per person per year, and salmon, with 3.38 pounds per person on average.)

But tuna is far from the only fish you'll find in the canned goods aisle. Canned salmon has become a new favorite of late, and it's no surprise. Just as rich in protein and just as easy to use, canned salmon may boast its own flavors and nutritional profile (and a slightly different price point), but it's just as worthy of our attention as the familiar old favorite.

Of course, the two products do boast some similarities: Both are made with carnivorous fish that's processed and fully cooked, which means that both are ideal items to have on hand for a quick and easy meal option. They can even occasionally be swapped for one another in certain recipes. But some major differences between canned tuna and canned salmon demand a closer look. Here are all the major differences dividing these two similar products.