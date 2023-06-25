Stop Turning Your Nose Up To Canned Salmon

Trust us, we get it — canned meat doesn't exactly have the same ring to it as fresh meat does. And when it comes to seafood in particular, fresh, wild-caught fish is typically everyone's first choice. But if fresh-off-the-hook fish isn't available to you, or it's just not fitting into your weekly grocery budget, canned salmon is an excellent substitute for fresh fish. Canned salmon is more affordable than fresh salmon, and because it's shelf stable, it lasts longer too. Worried it might not taste as good as fresh salmon? Don't fret, it's hard to tell the difference between canned salmon and fresh salmon in your favorite recipes!

In many ways, canned salmon is as nutritious, tasty, and versatile as fresh salmon is. According to Consumer Reports, most canned salmon is actually wild-caught, giving farm-sourced fresh salmon a run for its money. Plus, canned salmon is just as nutritious as fresh salmon. One of the key benefits of eating salmon comes from its heart-healthy fat content and canned wild-caught salmon has just as much omega-3 fatty acids as fresh wild-caught salmon. Some canned salmon brands keep the fish's soft, edible bones in the tin, making it an excellent source of calcium.