13 Frozen Appetizers To Make Your Christmas Cooking Easier

Cooking the perfect holiday meal is stressful enough without adding extra courses to the labor. But keeping your hungry guests satisfied while they wait for the main dish doesn't have to be a chore if you include tasty appetizers from the frozen food section of your local grocery store on the menu. Sure, a themed charcuterie board would be cute and festive, but wouldn't you rather have more time to enjoy the occasion instead of spending it arranging prosciutto slices in the shape of Santa's face? Less labor and more fun sounds like a Christmas miracle everyone can appreciate.

If it's possible to serve a Christmas meal entirely in a can, then including fun and familiar small bites from the freezer is a no-brainer. You'll find a trove of tasty treats to tray up and set out with no more work than it takes to lay them on a baking tray and pop them into the oven. Our picks for the best frozen appetizers to lighten your workload include savory bar bites, intriguing international delights, and sweet treats, all intended to make your feast an easier feat. These options are not only popular with shoppers and our own taste-testers as convenient alternatives to homemade fare, but they're also high-quality food you can serve with confidence. Mariah Carey can sit this one out because all you'll want for Christmas are these fast and easy frozen appetizers.