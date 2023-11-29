Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest Quality Fish Sandwiches, According To Customers

What do you get when you cross a freshly fried catch with a deliciously soft bun? A fish sandwich, is what. Though we can't say for certain who the first human was who had the idea to slip a filet between two pieces of sliced bread, we can tell you that a large portion of the dish's popularity — at least in the United States — can be attributed to the fast food behemoth known as McDonald's.

One of the first truly popular fast food fish sandwiches in America came out of the fast food chain after it introduced the Filet-O-Fish, which was developed in the 1960s as an alternative for Catholic consumers who wanted to avoid consuming meat on Fridays as part of their religious practice. But the experimental seafood sandwich unexpectedly took off, becoming not only a staple on the McDonald's menu after its nationwide release in 1965 but also on the menus of many other sit-down and fast food restaurants.

While the McDonald's take on this popular menu item remains perhaps the most well-known of the fish sandwich picks across the U.S., it has sometimes generated mixed reviews when it comes to taste, texture, and quality. Other chain restaurants, however, maintain near-universal approval among eaters for their fish sandwiches. Here are some chain restaurants that serve the highest quality fish sandwiches, according to customers.