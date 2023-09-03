Filet-O-Fish Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

One particular item sticks out on the McDonald's menu: the Filet-O-Fish. Ever since its inception in 1962, it has survived as one of the most popular and underrated sandwiches served at the Golden Arches. The idea came from a struggling McDonald's operator in Monfort Heights, Ohio, named Lou Groen. Since nearly the entire population in the area was Catholic, they couldn't eat meat during Lent and on Fridays. His solution was a tasty fish burger.

McDonald's founder Ray Kroc almost shot it down from the start, as he was leaning toward an alternative called the Hula burger — grilled pineapple on a bun. Kroc finally agreed to a little competition: both burgers would debut on Good Friday in 1962, and whichever sandwich sold better would stay on the menu. The restaurant sold six Hula burgers whereas 350 Filet-O-Fish left the kitchen — and the rest is history.

More than 60 years later, the Filet-O-Fish has withstood the test of time and is still a staple on the McDonald's menu. But today, fast-food hacks are the trend, allowing people to customize their meals to make the most delicious version of their favorite dishes, and the Filet-O-Fish is no different. We've compiled some of the best hacks out there for the succulent fish sandwich.