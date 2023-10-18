What It Was Like To Eat At The First-Ever Hooters Restaurant

What is there to say about Hooters, the bawdy establishment best known for its unique ambiance and chicken wings (not chicken breasts, creeps)? There's no doubt Hooters has become an American institution after decades in business. And while some readers may be offended by the chain's mere existence, we're not here to wade into any debate regarding the company's well-known employment of scantily-clad women, often with generous proportions.

After all, given its decades-long track record of success — blossoming from its original Clearwater Beach, Florida restaurant into an international juggernaut — it's not as though we can completely ignore the food service staple in 2023. Whether you view the atmosphere fostered by Hooters as harmless fun or wholly exploitative of financially desperate women, you can't deny it's become a global success story.

The appeal of Hooters to modern consumers is self-evident to anyone aware of its existence. Yet we couldn't help but wonder how visiting a modern location would compare to the experience of eating at the first-ever Hooters when it opened in 1983. If you're curious about what the favored establishment for lecherous lads was like during its infancy, we did the research. Here's what it was like eating at the first-ever Hooters restaurant.