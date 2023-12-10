These Are Brittany Mahomes' Favorite Foods

Being in the spotlight means the whole world is watching. Though celebrities mostly try their best to please everyone, at some point, nearly every famous chef, singer, athlete — or athlete's spouse — is going to have an action or comment picked apart by fans and media alike. And one celebrity spouse who has amassed multiple incidences of the public's raised eyebrows is none other than Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes, née Matthews, is the spouse of Patrick Mahomes, the successful football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it is Patrick on the field playing the game, it seems that his wife ends up on our television and computer screens every bit as often. She is disliked so fiercely by some, there exists an entire Reddit thread dedicated to tearing her down called BrittanyMatthewsSnark. On the other hand, she has plenty of fans, too; people who don't believe she has earned the amount of bad press she receives. "People Hate Brittany Mahomes (Matthews) For Absolutely No Reason," reads the title of another thread under r/sports.

Whether you can't stand Brittany or love her, the former soccer player turned sports wife has to eat. Here are some of Brittany Mahomes' favorite foods.