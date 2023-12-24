Chain Restaurant Appetizer Combo Platters, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

More than just a way of satiating immediate hunger, appetizers are an appealing prelude to a main meal. They set the tone for what lies ahead, tantalizing the taste buds with a range of flavors and textures. Additionally, starters are usually relatively small, which tends to encourage experimentation. Patrons are generally more willing to try out unfamiliar ingredients in a smaller portion, as opposed to committing to them in a full entrée. There is also a social aspect to appetizers since they are frequently shared between groups of diners.

With so much going for them, it's not surprising that many chain restaurants offer an extensive appetizer selection. And with so many choices on offer, selecting just one appetizer can be tricky. This is where appetizer combos can be a game changer. Featuring three or four items, samplers allow customers to savor a variety of flavors in a single dish. Furthermore, appetizer combos also encourage sharing and socializing, making them a popular option for meals with friends or family.

Whether you're into seafood or meat, or enjoy vegetarian dishes, there's an appetizer combo option out there to suit your preferences. If you're not sure where to start, check out our list of chain restaurant appetizer samplers, as ranked by customers.