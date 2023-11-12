Restaurant Chain Fried Pickles Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Tangy and juicy, pickles are a common addition to fast food options such as burgers and hot dogs. This can be attributed not just to their flavor but also their acidity, which cuts through the richness of the other ingredients, offering a palate-cleansing element that enhances the overall taste of the dish. However, despite being a staple of the fast food industry, traditionally pickles haven't appeared as a separate menu item at restaurants. That is until fried pickles came along and changed the game.

To transform pickle slices into a crispy, golden snack, restaurant kitchens coat them in a seasoned batter, typically made with a mixture of flour, cornmeal, and various spices like cayenne pepper and paprika. They then submerge them in hot oil, where the batter is turned into a golden, crunchy shell. The end result is an irresistible combination of a crispy exterior and a tender and zesty interior. The refreshing morsels of savory goodness are usually served with a flavorful dipping sauce and enjoyed as a shareable prelude to the main meal.

Whether you're a seasoned fried pickle connoisseur or an absolute newbie, there's always room for a new culinary adventure. To guide you along your quest, we have scoured community reviews to bring you a roundup of the best and worst renditions of the dish served at chain restaurants. Check it out!