Everything You Need To Know About Guy Fieri's Kids

You may know which diners, drive-ins, and dives Guy Fieri loves most, but how much do you know about his beloved children? Sure, he's made enough of a splash as a celebrity chef to earn his own giant-headed Funko Pop collectible figure. But he's more than just a brash television personality with distinctive hair and a flair for groovy fashion; he's also a devoted father to Hunter and Ryder, his sons, with his wife of more than 30 years, Lori. The Fieri men appear to be a close-knit crew, with Guy's boys making occasional cameos on their dad's shows, helping out with his projects, and bonding while getting tattoos together (not matching ink, though ... maybe next time).

Even being members of such a high-profile family, Guy Fieri's kids have kept a relatively modest public presence overall, feeding fan curiosity about what their lives are really like. However, their visibility appears to be growing. We've collected some truth about Guy Fieri's kids to learn more about them and find out how their famous dad's influence has impacted their lives. From education to career choices to just hanging out and being kids, the crown princes of Flavortown have interesting and remarkably down-to-earth lives of their own.