Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Sloppy Joes

One of the key steps that you must get right for a successful sloppy joe is considering the consistency of the sauce. While you don't want it to be so stodgy that you have trouble spooning it into a bun, you don't want it to drip off the bread, either. While you're not going to be eating one of these sloppy sandwiches at a fine dining eatery, that doesn't mean you want to lose the sauce out the sides or for the filling to slide out altogether and leave you with a wet mess of a bun.

As your beef simmers away, the sauce it's in should thicken up. However, if it needs a little help, add a mixture of equal parts cornstarch and water. Start with a tablespoon of each, but exercise caution and wait before adding more. If you don't have cornstarch, then make a roux with flour by cooking it in a little oil to make a paste, then incorporating it into the sloppy joe sauce. You might also add peanut butter to the filling to thicken it up and enhance the taste, too. And if the mixture is too thick, add water or stock a small amount at a time until it's just right.