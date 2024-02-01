The Reason Bobby Flay Prefers To Get His Pasta From Italy

Bobby Flay has explored several different types of cuisine in his restaurant career, from the southwestern-inspired cuisine at Mesa Grill to Bar Americain's French-New American mashup and the more straight-up American stylings of Bobby Flay Steak. Among his newer ventures is Amalfi, an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, and he's also displayed his enthusiasm for Italian food in the TV show "Bobby and Giada in Italy." It comes as little surprise, then, to find out that Flay keeps a variety of Italian staples in his kitchen (although the fact that he considers pre-made pasta sauce a pantry staple is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser).

In a video Flay shared on Instagram, he tells viewers "I buy a lot of pasta from Italy because I love the flour that they use there." While he doesn't explain what's so special about the flour, other sources insist that Italian pasta is better than the American kind because it's made entirely from semolina. As it happens, even generic American pasta such as Great Value and Kroger are also semolina-based, so that can't be the sole reason. One Italian chef posting on Instagram claims that Italian pasta is dried longer at lower temperatures, although it's unclear if this applies to all kinds of Italian pasta or is a matter of a high-end, artisanal product being compared to a more highly-processed, mass-produced one. Who knows? Maybe Flay's preference for Italian-made pasta is simply because it reminds him of his travels and everything tastes better on a vacation.