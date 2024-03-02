13 Georgian Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Nestled between Eastern Europe and West Asia, Georgia is flanked by the Black Sea to its west, Russia to its north, and Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to its south. Georgia's unique geographic position has made it a hub for the exchange of culinary ideas and techniques. As such, influences from Persian, Turkish, Iranian, and Russian cuisines have been woven into the fabric of Georgian gastronomy.

As diverse as its landscape, Georgia's cuisine is known for its bold flavors and textures. The country's culinary heritage stands out for its use of walnuts, pomegranates, garlic, and fresh herbs and spices like cilantro and fenugreek, which are key to creating distinctive flavors. These ingredients, combined with the country's penchant for hearty dishes, reflect a deep connection to its agricultural bounty.

Georgia's culinary scene is a delight for food enthusiasts, featuring must-try classics such as khinkali dumplings alongside a diverse selection of savory stews and delectable sweets. Ready to discover more about the cuisine of this vibrant country? Take a look at our list of Georgia's most popular dishes!