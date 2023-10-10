Tkemali Receives Its Saucy Profile From Plums

Of all the different types of world cuisine available to us, more than a few get lost in the shuffle. One type of food that's not too widely known in the U.S. is that native to Georgia –- the Republic of, not the state that gave birth to Chick-fil-A and Waffle House. Georgia the country is known for its wine-making as well as certain dishes like the cheese-and-egg-stuffed bread boats called khachapuri, the garlicky meat and walnut stew known as kharcho, and the sausage-shaped candy called churchkhela that's made from walnuts and grape juice. Georgia even has its own signature condiment: tkemali, which is a type of plum sauce.

Tkemali, which sometimes goes by the nickname "Georgian ketchup," is used as a topping for just about anything (with the possible exception of ice cream). It gets its name from a particular type of plum, the variety known to us as cherry plums (Prunus cerasifera). While the condiment itself isn't limited to any one particular season, it's nevertheless associated with springtime since this is the season when plum trees begin to bear fruit.