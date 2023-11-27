27 Dried Fruit Recipes To Sweeten Up Your Life

Dried fruit is great to have in stock as a pantry staple. Apricots, cranberries, and cherries have a longer life if they're dried rather than fresh, while raisins and dates come in handy in so many different ways. Dried fruit can turn a regular dough into a fruity bread or give a stodgy dessert a pleasantly tart taste. Sweet pieces of dried fruit can broaden and deepen the flavor profile of savory dishes. And of course, you don't have to be concerned about whether fruit is in season or not.

Paired with other ingredients such as cinnamon, orange zest, and rum, dried fruit becomes an incredible addition to recipes. And unlike fresh fruit, it's not going to add too much moisture which is a real bonus. From cookies and cakes to Italian dishes and an Indian-style side, it's time to try some dried fruit recipes to sweeten up your life.